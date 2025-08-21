Stablecoins Could Boost U.S. Payment System Efficiency

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 09:07
U
U$0.01738-15.42%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04777+13.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022282+9.57%
Major
MAJOR$0.15942+1.59%
Particl
PART$0.1813-1.57%

Stablecoins have become the new focus of attention by the Federal Reserve, major U.S. banks, and China. It indicates that they have gained substantial popularity in the global finance discussions.

Fed Recognizes the Efficiency of Stablecoins and Impact of GENIUS Act

The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest meeting of the Federal Reserve have shown that the stablecoins have become a part of a formal policy discourse. Participants also analyzed the current developments regarding payment stablecoins and what it means to the financial system. The comments highlighted that these coins could improve the efficiency of payments while also creating new dynamics for Treasury markets and banking regulation.

The FOMC minutes underscored the Fed’s priority on fighting inflation and addressed the growing role of payment stablecoins. Participants said stablecoins could streamline transactions and reduce friction in the broader payment infrastructure.

Fed Warns of Stablecoins Threats to Treasury Markets and Banking

Besides the positives, members also raised certain concerns. As noticed by members, stablecoins can hugely boosting assets that strengthen their value, especially U.S. Treasury securities. Other respondents emphasized that there’s need to pay increasing attention to the role they play when it comes to systemic risks.

The minutes also raised concerns over the possible effects of these coins on the banking industry and financial stability. Maturity mismatches, roll-over risk, management of these coins’ reserves are some issues that continue to dominate debates.

This is one of the most direct recognitions of this digital asset category by Fed to date. The recent discussions of payment stablecoins in the FOMC is an indication of their increasing significance to the U.S. financial system. For crypto markets, the recognition represents another step toward institutional integration of blockchain-based money.

Nate Geraci, president of ETF Store, drew attention to the development on social media. He highlighted the Fed’s statement that “payment stablecoins could help improve the efficiency of the payment system.” His post underscored how serious policymakers are about the growing role of digital dollars in financial infrastructure.

U.S Banks and China Are Embracing Stablecoins As A Strategic Objective Reshaping Global Finance

Stablecoins are transforming the financial system, especially as banks and governments hasten their adoption. In the U.S., the OCC has allowed community banks to collaborate with Stablecoin issuers. Also, China is considering yuan-based stablecoins to increase the currency’s power and possibly rival the U.S. dollar.

This month, a roadmap will be reviewed by the State Council, with Hong Kong and Shanghai being in the first line of potential rollouts. This is a substantial policy reversal compared to the bans on crypto by Beijing in the past.

coingape

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/stablecoins-could-boost-u-s-payment-system-efficiency/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1848+3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Share
US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.22+3.38%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 21:00
Share
Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets

Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets

The post Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A judge ordered that $57.6 million in USDC associated with the Libra meme coin scandal be unfrozen. It follows the February launch of the Libra meme coin, which was promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei and crashed and burned within a matter of hours. The judge added that she is “skeptical” that the plaintiffs will succeed in their case against Hayden Davis and Ben Chow. Assets associated with the infamous Libra token—launched in February, and promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei—were unfrozen by a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday. The judge said that she no longer believes that the defendants would run off with the cash, after the pair had been compliant with court proceedings. It comes after the same U.S. district judge, Jennifer L. Rochon, froze $57.6 million worth of USDC found in June as part of a case in which the plaintiffs are seeking over $100 million in damages. The frozen assets were in two wallets controlled by defendants Hayden Davis, CEO of venture capital firm Kelsier Labs LLC, and Ben Chow, founder of decentralized exchange Meteora. On Tuesday, Judge Rochon stated that the pair were not conducting themselves as “evasive actors,” due to their compliance with the legal proceedings thus far. ﻿ “It is plain that money damages would be available to compensate the putative class,” Judge Rochon said, according to Law360. “Plaintiffs have not made a sufficient showing of irreparable harm.” As such, she decided to lift the freeze requirement on the $57.6 million worth of USDC on Tuesday. These assets haven’t moved from the originally frozen wallets, which are still holding $13.06 million and $44.59 million respectively. In doing so, the judge added that she is “skeptical” about the likelihood of the plaintiffs, represented by Burwick Law, succeeding in their case. Although she…
Threshold
T$0.01625+2.32%
U
U$0.01755-14.59%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:11
Share

Trending News

More

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets

Best Altcoins in 2025: BlockDAG, Avax, Cardano, Solana with Big Moves Ahead

Which Meme Coin Will Lead 2025?