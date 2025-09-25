The US CFTC has launched an initiative to explore the use of stablecoins as collateral in derivatives markets, with public input open until Oct. 20th. CFTC Launches Initiative For Tokenized Collateral & Stablecoins In Derivatives As revealed in a press release, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham has enacted an initiative […]The US CFTC has launched an initiative to explore the use of stablecoins as collateral in derivatives markets, with public input open until Oct. 20th. CFTC Launches Initiative For Tokenized Collateral & Stablecoins In Derivatives As revealed in a press release, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham has enacted an initiative […]

Stablecoins Recognized As Future Collateral: CFTC Opens Public Consultation

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/25 09:00
DAR Open Network
D$0.03049+1.46%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08606+0.11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0564-1.38%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12548+0.98%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.66246-6.50%

The US CFTC has launched an initiative to explore the use of stablecoins as collateral in derivatives markets, with public input open until Oct. 20th.

CFTC Launches Initiative For Tokenized Collateral & Stablecoins In Derivatives

As revealed in a press release, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham has enacted an initiative for the use of tokenized collateral in derivatives markets. Stablecoins, cryptocurrencies pegged to a fiat currency, are set to play a role in the effort.

“The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” said Pham. “For years I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in markets.”

The initiative is part of CFTC’s “Crypto Sprint” announced at the start of August. Pham introduced it to implement recommendations from the President’s Working Group report on digital assets. The push mirrors the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC’s) “Project Crypto.”

The President’s Working Group report asked the CFTC to “provide guidance on the adoption of tokenized non-cash collateral as regulatory margin.” The latest move comes in response to this recommendation and also builds on the regulator’s Crypto CEO Forum held back in February 2025.

The Acting Chairman noted:

The regulator has invited interested stakeholders to provide written feedback and suggestions on its website regarding the use of stablecoins as collateral in derivatives markets by October 20th. “The CFTC continues to move full speed ahead at the cutting edge of responsible innovation, and I appreciate the support of our industry partners,” added Pham.

Stablecoins have been enjoying capital inflows recently, with their combined market cap sitting at the $294 billion mark today, a new all-time high (ATH). Below is a chart from DeFiLlama that shows how the market cap of these cryptocurrencies has changed during the last few years.

Stablecoins Market Cap

From the graph, it’s visible that stablecoins have been in a phase of growth since 2024, with inflows only accelerating recently. During the past week alone, the market cap of these fiat-tied tokens has increased by over $4 billion.

In terms of the individual coins, Tether’s USDT continues to be the most dominant, with its market cap of $173 billion accounting for almost 59% of the sector.

Stablecoin Rankings

Circle’s USDC ranks second with a market cap of $73 billion, significantly below USDT, but nonetheless dominant in its own right considering its lead over the third largest stablecoin.

Bitcoin Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is floating around $112,800, down more than 3% over the last week.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold just broke yet another record. As of this week, it hit its most overbought level in 45 years, with a monthly RSI of 89.72. That’s the highest RSI for gold since 1980. Anyone who follows charts knows that anything above 70 usually signals overbought territory. So, near 90? That’s insane. And this is happening […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.9+0.45%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3776-4.16%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 10:07
Share
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
1
1$0.012366+3.03%
Binance Coin
BNB$993.47-0.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,035.43+0.44%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:50
Share
Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Coinbase Support , scammers have recently been impersonating Coinbase , claiming to have partnered with the password management tool Dashlane . Coinbase has clarified that it has no partnership with Dashlane or any other password manager, and warned users not to install extensions or log in to third-party accounts at the behest of others.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001589-2.75%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 10:23
Share

Trending News

More

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain