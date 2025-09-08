StablecoinX Raises 530 Million to Expand Ethena Ecosystem

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:21
Moonveil
MORE$0.09932-1.45%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007-0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01296+2.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018967+12.84%
Boost
BOOST$0.08688-11.59%

Key Highlights

  • StablecoinX raises $530M to purchase 3B ENA tokens.
  • Ethena launches $310M buyback to support ENA price.
  • USDe circulation doubles to $12B with new partnerships.

StablecoinX Raises 530 Million to Boost Ethena Ecosystem

StablecoinX Assets Inc. and TLGY Acquisition Corp. announced they raised $530 million in a private placement (PIPE), bringing their investment fund to $890 million. These funds will be used to purchase approximately 3 billion ENA tokens, supporting the Ethena protocol.

Investors in this round include Brevan Howard, Susquehanna Crypto, IMC Trading, and long-time partners Dragonfly and ParaFi. This strategic capital injection marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the Ethena ecosystem.

Ethena Launches 310 Million ENA Buyback Program

The Ethena Foundation is launching a $310 million ENA buyback program, bringing total announced market purchases to $570 million. “The proceeds will be used to purchase ENA on the public markets,” the organization noted.

Mark Piano, Director of the Ethena Foundation, emphasized the long-term strategy:

Guy Yang, Ethena Labs founder and StablecoinX advisor, added, “Since the initial PIPE funding, USDe circulation has more than doubled to over $12 billion. Our partnership with Anchorage Digital Bank brings USDtb to the domestic market, aiming to be the first stablecoin with a clear path to compliance under the GENIUS Act. StablecoinX’s permanent capital and expanded resources will protect and support the Ethena ecosystem.”

The USDtb stablecoin was launched on December 16, 2024. The PIPE deal is expected to close in Q4 2025, after which the combined entity will be listed on Nasdaq under the StablecoinX brand and USDE ticker.

Strengthening Governance and Restoring Confidence

To bolster corporate governance, StablecoinX has created a new advisory board chaired by Rob Hedick (Dragonfly). The board will focus on governance model issues, strategic partnerships, and long-term shareholder value. Analysts believe that the new funding, combined with the ENA buyback and increased USDe circulation, could be a decisive step in restoring investor confidence in the Ethena ecosystem.

This development comes amid the complex history of Ethena Labs:

  • February 2025: Raised $100M through a private ENA sale.
  • March 2025: BaFin banned USDe due to deficiencies, causing ENA to drop 6.5%.
  • June 2025: Regulator agreed on a 42-day USDe buyback plan, settling investor claims in Germany.

With these strategic moves, StablecoinX and Ethena demonstrate resilience and innovation, strengthening the ecosystem and creating a path for sustainable growth of digital assets.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10932/stablecoin-x-raises-530-million-to-expand-ethena-ecosystem

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$214.43+5.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.12941-12.72%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.240562+13.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1323+5.58%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:10
Share
BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

The post BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine has crossed a new milestone, building its Ethereum reserves to more than 2 million ETH and solidifying its role as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The company announced on Sept. 8 that its balance sheet now exceeds $9.21 billion, split between holdings of 2,069,443 ETH, 192 Bitcoin, and $266 million in cash. These significant holdings now make it the second global treasury company behind the Bitcoin-focused Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 636,505 BTC valued at $71 billion. Moreover, data from the Strategic ETH Reserve shows that BitMine’s holdings surpass the combined total of the next five largest Ethereum treasuries. SharpLink Gaming comes second with 837,230 ETH, while The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH. BitMine’s Ethereum strategy Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee explained that BitMine views Ethereum as a cornerstone of the next decade in financial markets. He pointed to Wall Street’s growing blockchain adoption and the rise of agentic artificial intelligence as key forces driving demand. According to him, these developments are creating a structural “supercycle” for Ethereum to thrive and “lead a greater transformation of today’s financial system.” As a result, the firm has set a long-term target of owning 5% of the total ETH supply. With its current holdings close to 2%, BitMine has already covered nearly 40% of that path. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, BitMine’s Ethereum-heavy activities have lifted its profile on Wall Street. According to Fundstrat, the company’s stock trades an average daily dollar volume of $1.7 billion, ranking 30th among all US-listed equities. That places it between Bank of America (29th) and Exxon Mobil (31st), signaling how crypto-linked equities are increasingly competing with traditional blue-chip stocks for…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,344.36+1.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008553-11.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09932-1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges

SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again