Staking service provider Figment App launches SUI staking function, supporting institutions to pledge safely and conveniently

PANews reported on August 26 that according to official news, the staking service provider Figment App now supports Sui (SUI) staking, providing institutional users with fast, secure and intuitive staking services.
It is reported that the Figment App is designed for institutional asset managers, custodians and corporate vaults, supporting the management of pledge positions, control of delegation and tracking of rewards for multiple digital assets.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.