Staking XRP Now Possible: XRP Tundra Launches Platform with No Minimum Requirements

One of the biggest frustrations with staking platforms is the entry barrier. Minimum deposits often lock out smaller holders, leaving rewards accessible only to those with thousands of tokens. XRP Tundra has removed that obstacle. With its September 2025 launch, the project introduces a staking system that accepts any balance, making rewards available to every XRP holder, not just large accounts.

The platform’s Cryo Vaults allow tokens to be locked for fixed terms with payouts in TUNDRA, while the original XRP remains secure on the ledger. At the same time, the presale priced at $0.30 per token delivers two assets for every purchase — one on Solana and one on XRPL — giving participants diversification along with accessibility. For a community that has long been waiting for practical staking, Tundra offers an inclusive solution that works for everyone.

Staking for Every Holder

Cryo Vaults are the core of Tundra’s system. Holders can commit XRP for seven, thirty, sixty, or ninety days and earn rewards in TUNDRA. There is no minimum balance, so whether someone holds 20 XRP or 20,000, they can participate on equal terms. The design ensures that the barrier to entry is not wealth or technical expertise but simply the willingness to engage.

Flexibility comes from Frost Keys, NFTs that allow users to boost multipliers or reduce lock-up times. This added layer gives participants more control without undermining the simplicity of the base system.

In a recent video, prominent market observer Token Empire emphasized that accessibility is crucial for adoption. Making staking accessible to all holders increases participation and encourages longer commitments, helping stabilize XRP’s community and reduce market volatility.

Two Tokens for the Price of One

Beyond staking, Tundra is running a presale that offers built-in diversification. Each purchase delivers TUNDRA-S on Solana and TUNDRA-X on XRPL at the presale price of $0.30. Instead of requiring multiple rounds or separate contributions, the system provides both assets in a single transaction.

The two tokens serve different roles. TUNDRA-S is a utility token within Solana’s high-speed, low-fee DeFi environment, ideal for integrations and active use. TUNDRA-X anchors governance and reserves on the XRP Ledger, ensuring long-term stability and decision-making power. Together, they create a balanced model where one chain drives utility and the other reinforces security.

For investors, it means exposure to both ecosystems without added effort.

Audits and Verification for Trust

Tundra’s developers have made verification central to their rollout. The platform has completed independent audits with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. These assessments reviewed the smart contracts, tokenomics, and security assumptions, with results published openly for transparency.

The team also underwent KYC verification with Vital Block. This additional layer confirms accountability at the leadership level and helps distinguish Tundra from anonymous presale projects. Combined, these measures provide the kind of assurance investors increasingly demand.

Making XRP Work for Everyone

The launch of XRP Tundra represents a new phase for Ripple’s community. Staking is now possible for every holder, regardless of balance. The presale adds diversification by distributing two tokens across Solana and XRPL. Independent audits and KYC verification build confidence in the system’s integrity.

For the first time, XRP is not just a token to hold or transfer but an asset that can generate returns directly on the ledger. With no minimum requirement, the opportunity is open to all.

Join the Launch

The presale is live at $0.30 per token. Every purchase delivers Solana-based TUNDRA-S and XRPL-based TUNDRA-X, while Cryo Vaults let all XRP holders start earning yield on their balances. For those ready to turn idle holdings into productive assets, Tundra provides the answer.

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]