StanChart says Ethereum treasury companies are undervalued, revises ETH forecast to $7,500 by year-end

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 05:01
Bitcoin
BTC$112,371.66+2.20%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03934-9.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018756-1.00%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-1.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0607-4.85%
Ethereum
ETH$4,631.35+5.92%

Standard Chartered said Ethereum (ETH) and the companies holding it in their treasuries remain undervalued, even as the second-largest crypto surged to a record $4,955 on Aug. 25.

Geoffrey Kendrick, the bank’s head of crypto research, said treasury firms and exchange-traded funds have absorbed nearly 5% of all Ethereum in circulation since June. Treasury companies bought 2.6%, while ETFs added 2.3%.

Combined, that 4.9% stake represents one of the fastest accumulation streaks in crypto history, surpassing the speed at which Bitcoin (BTC) treasuries and ETFs acquired 2% of supply in late 2024.

Building toward 10%

Kendrick said the recent buying spree marks the early phase of a broader accumulation cycle. In a July note, he projected that treasury firms could eventually control 10% of all ether outstanding.

Kendrick argued that with companies such as BitMINE publicly targeting 5% ownership, the goal appears attainable. He noted that this would leave another 7.4% of supply still in play, creating strong tailwinds for Ethereum’s price.

The sharp pace of accumulation emphasizes the growing role of institutional structures in crypto markets. Kendrick said the alignment of ETF flows with treasury purchases highlights a feedback loop that could tighten supply further and support higher prices.

Kendrick revised the lender’s previous forecasts and said Ethereum could climb to $7,500 by year-end. He also called the latest pullback a “great entry point” for investors positioning ahead of further inflows.

Valuation gaps

While buying pressure has lifted prices, valuations of ether-holding firms have moved in the opposite direction.

Net asset value (NAV) multiples for SharpLink and BitMINE, the two most established ETH treasury companies, have dropped below those of Strategy, the largest Bitcoin treasury firm.

Kendrick said the discount is unjustified given that ETH treasuries can capture a 3% staking return, while Strategy generates no such income on its Bitcoin stash.

He also pointed to SBET’s recent plan to repurchase shares if its NAV multiple falls below 1.0, saying that creates a hard floor for valuations.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/stanchart-says-ethereum-treasury-companies-are-undervalued-revises-eth-forecast-to-7500-by-year-end/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

PANews reported on June 23 that Green Minerals, a deep-sea mining and sustainable mineral mining company, announced the adoption of a Bitcoin treasury strategy as part of its blockchain strategy.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.144897+7.42%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4447+2.86%
Particl
PART$0.1871-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 15:55
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10249+2.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

SPX6900 price prediction shows token experienced 12% surge offering temporary relief after market-wide liquidations on August 23 before reversing course and dumping again, raising concerns whales may be preparing to pull the rug as community-backed memecoin declined over 40% from July ATH of $2.28.
SPX6900
SPX$1.2372+4.34%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00313+3.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01339+6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:13
Share

Trending News

More

Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

Trump Moves Against Federal Reserve’s Lisa Cook Over Alleged Misconduct

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months