The post Starbucks Announces Store Closures and Layoffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Starbucks announced a massive $1 billion restructuring effort, CEO Brian Niccol announced in a letter to employees on Thursday, which will include closing 1% of stores in North America by the end of the fiscal year, cutting about 900 non-retail jobs, and renovating more than 1,000 coffee shops over the next year. The company will also renovate more than 1,000 stores over the next year, CEO Brian Niccol said. Gado via Getty Images Key Facts This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/25/starbucks-will-close-stores-and-cut-900-jobs-in-1-billion-restructuring/ The post Starbucks Announces Store Closures and Layoffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Starbucks announced a massive $1 billion restructuring effort, CEO Brian Niccol announced in a letter to employees on Thursday, which will include closing 1% of stores in North America by the end of the fiscal year, cutting about 900 non-retail jobs, and renovating more than 1,000 coffee shops over the next year. The company will also renovate more than 1,000 stores over the next year, CEO Brian Niccol said. Gado via Getty Images Key Facts This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/25/starbucks-will-close-stores-and-cut-900-jobs-in-1-billion-restructuring/