Starknet: BTC staking functionality will be launched on the mainnet on September 30

PANews reported on September 11th that Starknet announced on the X platform that BTC staking will launch on the mainnet on September 30th. This upgrade will allow Bitcoin holders to stake on Starknet, helping to secure the network and earn rewards. Furthermore, the unstaking period will be shortened from 21 days to 7 days, providing a faster and more flexible experience for both stakers and delegators. To complete this upgrade, the staking contract will be suspended for several hours at approximately 10:00 AM (GMT+3) on September 15th to integrate Bitcoin staking into the Starknet staking mechanism. Once the upgrade is complete, validators and developers will be able to deploy Bitcoin delegation pools and begin integrating with the protocol. Rewards will begin to be distributed on September 30th.