Starknet Daily Transactions Surge 300% in the Past 30 Days Amid Network Activity Growth, Institutional Interest

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 00:30
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012697+5.45%
starknet2 6

Starknet (STRK)’s on-chain activity has experienced a substantial surge, with daily transactions increasing over 300% in the last month, according to data released today by market analyst Token Terminal. Starknet is a Layer-2 scaling network developed on the Ethereum Mainnet. It utilizes ZKPs (zero-knowledge proofs) to enable rapid and low-cost transactions.

The rise in daily transaction volume on the Starknet network indicates an increase in both active and new wallet addresses. This not only shows heightened interactions of existing customers in the decentralized ZK-rollup scaling solution network, but also increased engagement of new users on the platform. This momentum signifies that Starknet is gaining popularity through active trading, an indicator of a connection between the ecosystem’s offerings and investor demand.

Starknet Daily Transactions Driven By On-Chain Activity

Starknet’s daily transaction volume has risen from about 150,000 transactions in mid-last month to almost 900,000 transactions currently, accomplishing a six times surge within 30 days. That is according to data shared by market analyst Nansen on September 9, two days ago.  

The surge in daily transactions hints at a wider adoption trend in the Starknet network. This growth is supported by institutional interest in Starknet offerings. Last week, the US chartered crypto bank, Anchorage Digital, rolled out a staking service for Starknet’s native token, STRK, to fulfill investor demand for yield generation on virtual assets. Staked STRK currently produces a 7.28% APR yield, an offering that appears to be attracting investor appeal. Anchorage Digital, which has been providing STRK custodian services since January, expanded the asset’s application by launching the staking service to its customers.

Also, three weeks ago, Starknet integrated Bitcoin staking into its ecosystem. The launch enables Bitcoin holders to stake wrapped tokens, including SolvBTC, tBTC, LBTC, and WBTC, on Starknet, allowing the ecosystem to tap into BTC’s huge liquidity pool. This allows Bitcoin investors to earn STRK yields while maintaining exposure to BTC’s value. This integration is more than a technological achievement; it marks a turning point for Starknet to expand its influence in the DeFi environment. By connecting Bitcoin’s liquidity with its layer-2 scaling network, Starknet enticed both institutional investors and retail customers using Bitcoin within its network, and as a result, significantly expanded its TVL.  

Starknet’s Growing Influence in the Crypto Market

The massive increase in Starknet’s on-chain daily transaction volume, as illustrated above, is a robust market indicator that the surge is fuelled by sustainable utility rather than short-term excitement. It signifies a strategic accumulation of Starknet, catalysed by long-term customers and corporate participants. The increased network activity indicates rising enthusiasm in Starknet’s ecosystem.

The amalgamation of surging daily transactions, strategic accumulation, and staking interest shows Starknet’s advancing applications. The figures above are a reflection of rising on-chain engagement on the Starknet network.   

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

PANews reported on September 11th that Chainlink released a reserve data update on the X platform, reporting an increase of 43,034.62 LINK tokens in its reserves today. As of September 11th, Chainlink's reserves held a total of 280,048.69 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $6.6 million).
Chainlink
LINK$23.71+0.93%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 23:47
Share
XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP’s Momentum Builds Through PayFi Adoption XRP has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, driven by the rise of PayFi, which blends payments with decentralized finance. As institutions seek faster and cheaper ways to move money, XRP has re-emerged as a leading solution. Its speed—settling transactions in seconds—and ultra-low fees make it ideal for […] The post XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012697+5.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-2.70%
XRP
XRP$3.0085+0.43%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 23:45
Share
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.4607+8.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-2.70%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07184-1.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Share

Trending News

More

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction