Starknet Faces Service Outage Amid Mainnet Launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 13:19
STRK
STRK$0.1234-0.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0967-4.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01221-0.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016921-7.76%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002604-1.58%
Key Points:
  • Starknet experienced an outage during the Layer 2 mainnet launch.
  • The v0.14.0 upgrade included decentralized sequencing and EIP-1559.
  • STRK token data remains resilient amid the challenges.

Starknet experienced a service outage on September 2 as reported by PANews, prompting StarkWare’s team to investigate and restore operations as swiftly as possible.

The outage could influence STRK’s market position, especially after the planned upgrade to improve decentralization and user experience.

Starknet v0.14.0 Outage: Sequencer Glitch Reported

Starknet, developed by StarkWare, encountered a service disruption shortly after its v0.14.0 upgrade. This update included major enhancements such as decentralized sequencing and a multi-sequencer infrastructure based on Tendermint consensus. The team is actively investigating and aims to restore functionality quickly.

Full-scale functionality remains an immediate objective, with no financial losses documented thus far. While the anticipated downtime of 15 minutes may align with the outage, confirmation is awaited. StarkWare leadership remains without comment during recovery operations.

STRK Token Data Showcases Resilience Amid Challenges

Did you know? Previous migration events have shown that temporary outages can create opportunities for protocols to address longstanding scalability challenges, leading to greater resilience in future operations.

Current data from CoinMarketCap highlights that Starknet’s STRK token is priced at $0.12, with a market capitalization of formatNumber(503231120, 2) and a 24-hour trading volume increasing by 42.80%. Recent price changes include a 0.74% increase over 24 hours while declining 3.09% over seven days.

Starknet(STRK), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:11 UTC on September 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that while Starknet’s service disruption poses short-term challenges, successful resolution could reinforce confidence among users and developers, potentially resulting in increased network adoption. Past outages in similar projects have often prompted technological advancements, providing a strategic look for StarkWare during this recovery phase.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/starknet-service-outage-mainnet/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale has swapped approximately $46.5 million worth of BTC for ETH in the past four days.

A whale has swapped approximately $46.5 million worth of BTC for ETH in the past four days.

PANews reported on September 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, another whale 0xFf15 sold 425 BTC (worth about US$46.5 million) and bought 10,567 ETH spot (worth about US$46.5 million) in the past four days.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,186.92+1.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,394.55-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 12:53
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.013 billion, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.013 billion, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $1.013 billion, of which $110 million
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0753+6.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:30
Share
Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of US Tariffs

Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of US Tariffs

The post Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of US Tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indian Rupee Crisis: Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of US Tariffs Skip to content Home Forex News Indian Rupee Crisis: Unveiling the Devastating Impact of US Tariffs Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/indian-rupee-tariffs-crisis/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016903-7.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 13:40
Share

Trending News

More

A whale has swapped approximately $46.5 million worth of BTC for ETH in the past four days.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.013 billion, mainly short orders

Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of US Tariffs

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 2, 2025 – Bitcoin Climbs Toward $111K as WLFI and MemeCore Lead Sector Outliers

Digital Yen Set To Be Launched By This Japanese Financial Giant: Here Is Where DCJPY Can Be Used