Starknet Is Back Online After Outage: What Happened?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 20:30
Key Notes

  • Starknet restored services after an hours-long outage.
  • The network stopped producing blocks after its Grinta upgrade.
  • STRK token slipped 4.5% as users reacted to the disruption.

, is back online after suffering an unexpected outage that left users unable to send or confirm transactions for more than four hours.

Developers have confirmed that block production has resumed and services are running normally again.


The disruption began shortly after Starknet’s Grinta upgrade, also known as version 0.14.0, was deployed. The upgrade was meant to improve performance, but instead the network stopped producing blocks beyond #1961878.

While developers had issued a warning for a brief 15-minute pause, the outage stretched into several hours, leaving transactions stuck and wallets disconnected.

Between 2:23 am and 4:36 am UTC, transactions submitted to the network were not processed.

To restore services, developers had to initiate a rollback, or “reorg,” to block #1960612. This meant that all transactions beyond that point were erased and now need to be resubmitted by users.

RPC providers are also gradually coming back online, ensuring wallet and dApp connections are stable again.

The outage also affected the network’s token. STRK fell about 4.5% to $0.1204 during the disruption before recovering slightly. At the time of writing, the penny crypto is trading around $0.1234 with a market cap of $503 million.

Meanwhile, developers have promised to release a full incident report, including a root cause analysis and long-term fixes to prevent similar issues.

What’s Next for Starknet?

While the Grinta upgrade caused short-term pain, it is also a step in Starknet’s long-term strategy to move closer to decentralization. Currently, the network still relies heavily on StarkWare, the company running its transaction sequencer.

The Grinta upgrade is expected to make the network more efficient, reliable, and decentralized.

Starknet’s roadmap outlines a gradual shift toward distributing block validation and production across multiple independent nodes. The ultimate goal is to replace centralized sequencing with decentralized sequencing and proving mechanisms.

This means network security and transaction validation would eventually be maintained by a broader community, rather than being reliant on one company.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Altcoin News, Cryptocurrency News, News


A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/starknet-is-back-online-after-outage-what-happened/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
