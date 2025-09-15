Starknet launches BTC staking integration upgrade

PANews reported on September 15th that Starknet has begun an upgrade to integrate BTC staking. The staking protocol will be suspended for several hours to complete this major update. This upgrade will allow Bitcoin holders to participate in the Starknet consensus. Specific parameters include: BTC staking weight is set at 0.25, meaning Bitcoin accounts for 25% of the consensus weight, with STRK assuming the remaining 75%; initial support for WBTC, LBTC, tBTC, and SolvBTC, with other BTC derivatives to be added through governance; and the staking release period is shortened from 21 days to 7 days, applicable to both BTC and STRK stakers.

According to previous news, Starknet: BTC staking function will be launched on the mainnet on September 30 .