Starknet Lets You Stake Bitcoin – Could This Unlock a New Crypto Boom?

By: Coindoo
2025/08/21 23:22
The vote closed with nearly 94% approval, paving the way for tokenized versions of BTC to become part of Starknet’s staking system.

The new model will assign Bitcoin a staking power weight of 0.25, capping its overall influence at 25% of total consensus power. Starknet confirmed on X that the official launch will take place in the coming weeks.

Wrapped Bitcoin Joins the Staking Set

At launch, the network will support Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Liquid Bitcoin (LBTC), tBTC, and SolvBTC, with clear governance rules for reviewing future wrappers. This multi-wrapper approach is designed to spread risk between custodians and bridges while giving BTC holders more flexibility in how they participate.

The move reflects Starknet’s long-term goal of evolving into a multi-asset staking platform. Alongside STRK, its native token, Bitcoin’s inclusion is expected to strengthen the network’s security model and attract fresh liquidity from outside Ethereum’s ecosystem.

BTC Liquidity Meets DeFi

Bringing Bitcoin into staking is part of a wider industry movement to activate idle BTC in decentralized finance. Competing protocols such as Babylon, BTCfi on Sui, and Stacks are already working on ways to turn Bitcoin into a yield-generating asset.

For Starknet, the 25% cap ensures that STRK remains at the heart of network governance while allowing Bitcoin to play a meaningful secondary role. Once live, holders of the approved BTC wrappers will be able to delegate or stake their assets to secure the network and earn rewards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
