Starknet restores block production after multi-hour outage

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/02 19:31
STRK
STRK$0.1236-1.12%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004374-2.77%
Multichain
MULTI$0.18421+47.07%
SOON
SOON$0.2643+5.04%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1119-10.69%

Starknet has restored block production after a multi-hour outage, with a detailed post-mortem on the incident expected soon.

Summary
  • A chain reorganization from block 1,960,612 was implemented to restore service, affecting transactions between 2:23 a.m. and 4:36 a.m. UTC, which will need to be resubmitted by users.
  • Such extended outages are rare for Starknet; the last similar disruption occurred in April 2024 due to a rounding error bug.

Starknet is back up

Starknet (STRK), a zero-knowledge rollup for Ethereum, has resumed block production after experiencing a multi-hour outage on Sept. 2. The disruption temporarily halted on-chain transactions, but developers have since restored normal operations, with most RPC providers now fully functional, according to the latest update on X.

To restore service, the network carried out a chain reorganization starting from block 1,960,612, covering roughly one hour of activity. As a result, any transactions submitted between 2:23 a.m. and 4:36 a.m. UTC were not processed and will need to be resubmitted by users. All subsequent transactions from the reorganized block onward will also require resubmission to appear on-chain.

Starknet has promised a detailed post-mortem report, outlining the incident’s timeline, root cause, and preventive measures for the future.

Despite today’s interruption, extended outages remain uncommon for Starknet. The last comparable unplanned outage on Starknet occurred in April last year, when a rounding error bug triggered a chain reorganization that halted the network for roughly four hours. Since then, the network has maintained near-continuous uptime, with only minor service hiccups reported.

Meanwhile, Starknet is moving forward with its latest initiative following the ratification of Starknet Improvement Proposal 31 (SNIP-31) on August 21, which introduces Bitcoin staking to its Layer 2 network. Under the new framework, Bitcoin holders can stake tokenized BTC wrappers—such as WBTC, tBTC, LBTC, and SolvBTC—and participate in the network’s consensus process, though BTC’s influence is capped at 25% while STRK retains the remaining 75% of governance power.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Newsfile Corp, Sequans Communications announced it had purchased 34 Bitcoins for approximately $38 million, at an average price of $111,374 per Bitcoin (including fees). As of September 1, 2025, the company will hold a total of 3,205 Bitcoins, representing a total net investment of approximately $374 million, at an average purchase price of $116,653. Sequans stated it will continue to use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with funding sources including equity, debt issuance, and operating cash flow.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0022096+18.47%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3992-2.46%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009793+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 18:50
Share
Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Kryptomarkt stolpert in den September – ausgerechnet in den „Problemmonat“ für Bitcoin & Co. Bitcoin, Ethereum und XRP wirken aktuell wie auf dünnem Eis – kaum Bewegung, aber die Unsicherheit ist mit Händen zu greifen. Technische Indikatoren und die allgemeine Marktstimmung lassen nichts Gutes ahnen: Ein erneuter Preisrückgang könnte direkt vor der Tür stehen. Warum […]
Bitcoin
BTC$109,303.18-0.12%
XRP
XRP$2.7783+0.07%
EINSTEIN
EIN$0.000316-24.22%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/02 19:05
Share
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.009132+0.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share

Trending News

More

Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Ether Machine Raises $654M Ahead of Nasdaq Debut

Dormakaba Holding AG (DOKA.SW) Stock: Drops 6.31% Despite Beating Profit Forecast