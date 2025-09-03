Starknet: The network has fully resumed normal operation and the chain has rolled back to block height 1962681

PANews reported on September 3rd that Starknet has fully resumed normal operations. Block production has returned to normal. Transactions submitted between 10:21 AM and 10:45 AM UTC were not processed, and the chain has been rolled back to block height 1962681. All transactions from that point forward must be resubmitted. A full incident review will be released soon, detailing the incident, its causes, and preventative measures.

Earlier last night, news broke that Starknet had crashed again and engineers were working to fix the problem.