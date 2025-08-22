Stellantis unveils Jeep Cherokee as brand tries to reverse declines

Jeep is rolling out a freshly designed model after six consecutive years of annual sales declines.

The Stellantis automaker unveiled a new Jeep Cherokee on Thursday, the latest move to try to jump-start sales. It’s the first Jeep hybrid system, and the first for Stellantis in North America.

The 2026 Jeep Cherokee redesign aims to evoke the iconic Cherokee SUV brand, which has dotted the company’s history for decades. Jeep had previously discontinued the model in 2023 under Stellantis’ former CEO Carlos Tavares as part of various cost-cutting measures.

Thursday’s model marks the debut of Stellantis’ new 1.6-liter turbo-four hybrid powertrain, with more than 500 miles to a tank of fuel. The car will boast a “technology-filled interior,” according to the company, including Stellantis’ new Connect One services package.

The new model, which the company said is longer, taller and wider than the previous Cherokee, also maximizes its space with 30% more cargo capacity.

“The 2026 Jeep Cherokee is an incredibly capable and competitive midsize SUV that’s ready to reclaim our

territory in North America’s largest vehicle segment,” Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said in a statement.

The entry-level 2026 car starts at $36,995, including a $1,995 destination charge. The cars will arrive at dealerships toward the end of this year and the beginning of next year, with production taking place at Stellantis’ Mexico plant.