Stellantis unveils Jeep Cherokee as brand tries to reverse declines

Jeep is rolling out a freshly designed model after six consecutive years of annual sales declines.
The Stellantis automaker unveiled a new Jeep Cherokee on Thursday, the latest move to try to jump-start sales. It’s the first Jeep hybrid system, and the first for Stellantis in North America.
The 2026 Jeep Cherokee redesign aims to evoke the iconic Cherokee SUV brand, which has dotted the company’s history for decades. Jeep had previously discontinued the model in 2023 under Stellantis’ former CEO Carlos Tavares as part of various cost-cutting measures.
Thursday’s model marks the debut of Stellantis’ new 1.6-liter turbo-four hybrid powertrain, with more than 500 miles to a tank of fuel. The car will boast a “technology-filled interior,” according to the company, including Stellantis’ new Connect One services package.
The new model, which the company said is longer, taller and wider than the previous Cherokee, also maximizes its space with 30% more cargo capacity.
“The 2026 Jeep Cherokee is an incredibly capable and competitive midsize SUV that’s ready to reclaim our
territory in North America’s largest vehicle segment,” Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said in a statement.
The entry-level 2026 car starts at $36,995, including a $1,995 destination charge. The cars will arrive at dealerships toward the end of this year and the beginning of next year, with production taking place at Stellantis’ Mexico plant.
The 2026 Jeep Cherokee Overland.
Stellantis
The announcement comes as Jeep tries to reinvigorate its sales in what has been a yearslong slump for the brand.
Amid a six-year sales decline for Jeep, Stellantis is also facing headwinds from President Donald Trump’s tariffs, estimating its full-year impact for the company will reach 1.5 billion euros, or $1.74 billion. Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, who took over the top job at the automaker earlier this summer, said on a July call with analysts that the company has been working with the Trump administration.
Filosa, who was previously the CEO for Jeep, has long aimed to recover Jeep’s market share through a revitalization of the Cherokee brand.
Stellantis touted a gradual improvement over the coming months in its first-half earnings in July.
“My first weeks as CEO have reconfirmed my strong conviction that we will fix what’s wrong in Stellantis by capitalizing on everything that’s right in Stellantis — starting from the strength, energy and ideas of our people, combined with the great new products we are now bringing to market,” Filosa said in a July statement.
