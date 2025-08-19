Stellar aims at Archax to dominate the tokenized RWA market

Stellar Development Foundation has announced the acquisition of a strategic stake in Archax, one of the first FCA full-regulation exchanges for digital assets and security tokens in the United Kingdom.

What is Archax and why is it of interest to Stellar?

Archax is a London-based fintech platform authorized by the FCA among exchanges for security tokens, digital custody, and investment services in real-world tokenized assets on the blockchain. In simple words: it allows banks and traditional operators to buy, sell, and hold digital shares of real estate, bonds, art, and corporate capital on the blockchain.

This allows the creation of new markets, the tokenization of real assets (Real World Assets – RWA), reducing barriers, bureaucracies, and costs often associated with traditional finance. This is why Stellar, always focused on fast payments and compliant tokenization, aims to consolidate its position as a global hub for RWA services.

What will change for Stellar and Archax users from this investment?

With the new entry of the Stellar Development Foundation into the capital of Archax, the Stellar blockchain aims to integrate even more tokenized projects compliant with European regulations, expanding its ecosystem to banks, institutional funds, and traditional financial operators.

In particular:

Archax will develop new solutions for the tokenization and management of real assets , leveraging the scalability and extremely low costs of the Stellar blockchain.

, leveraging the scalability and extremely low costs of the Stellar blockchain. Platforms DeFi will be able to receive security, transparency, and fundamental regulatory compliance to attract institutional capital.

Retail users’ side: it will be possible to trade shares of real assets 24/7, in a transparent manner, with almost instant settlement and superior security levels.

Why is a large regulated UK exchange crucial in 2024?

The game of tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) is increasingly being played between the United States, European Union, and UK. The entry of a player like Archax, equipped with a full FCA license, allows Stellar to open the doors to the heart of global finance.

Archax, in the last 12 months, has experienced a boom in demand for RWA tokens: according to CEO Graham Rodford, “institutional interest has exceeded all expectations.” This means that banks, asset managers, and pension funds have started to directly experiment with investments in security tokens, tokenized real estate, and digital bonds.

The collaboration with Stellar provides a concrete bridge between the crypto sector and the banking sector, promoting critical mass and liquidity in regulated digital markets.

How does the collaboration between Stellar and Archax work on the technological level?

The partnership between Stellar and Archax revolves mainly around the compliant tokenization of assets and professional custody:

Assets and security tokens issued on Archax can be accessible and tradable on the Stellar blockchain leveraging its minimal fees and extremely fast transaction finality.

leveraging its minimal fees and extremely fast transaction finality. The integration will support the creation of regulated stablecoin, digital bonds, tokenized funds, and financial instruments for institutional clients, both European and global.

The arrival of new RWA issuances is expected in the second half of 2024, according to statements from the management reported in the original source.

All this while maintaining the utmost respect for AML, KYC policies, and UK/EU financial regulation: a point that according to Stellar Foundation represents “the true competitive differential in the post-FTX era.”

What consequences for the crypto market and for DeFi?

The implications of the Stellar-Archax move could be profound:

Attract new institutional liquidity towards blockchain and DeFi: with real assets in digital form, the barriers to entry for large investors are drastically lowered.

Favor the adoption of RWA solutions on Stellar, amplifying their utility well beyond the simple exchange of crypto tokens.

Shift the competition among the major blockchain networks from the theme of “memecoin” to that of regulated financial products with high added value.

Enable DeFi lending and borrowing models with collateral represented by real-world assets, expanding the variety and depth of decentralized financial markets.

According to some analysts, this move may mark the turning point in the concrete use of blockchain for traditional finance, offering not only efficiency but also anti-fraud tools, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

How to follow the evolution and participate in new opportunities?

Users and investors interested can consult the official news or subscribe to Archax’s Telegram and social channels for updates on upcoming RWA issuances and projects.

In the coming months, the announcement of new partnerships and institutional products is expected, which could involve global giants of asset management and other top-tier banks.

For the crypto community, following this evolution is strategic: the future of the financialization of assets on blockchain is also determined by the ability to integrate compliance, new technologies, and competitive offerings in Europe.

In summary: the investment of Stellar in Archax represents one of the key developments of 2024 for the evolution of tokenized assets, with impacts on the entire DeFi and institutional market. The future depends on the speed with which banks and asset managers will adopt these new digital solutions. We recommend closely following official blogs and channels to not miss the upcoming strategic announcements from Stellar Foundation and Archax.