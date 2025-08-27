Stellar Price Crashes, Cardano Targets $1.50, BlockDAG’s Presale Jumps to $383M Backed by Strategic Sports Deals!

By: Coinstats
2025/08/27 08:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.542+5.69%
Threshold
T$0.01626+3.30%
U
U$0.01136-2.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.05816+1.51%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.9+15.21%

What happens when one major coin struggles to hold support while another positions for a big rally? That’s exactly what’s playing out with Stellar (XLM) slipping into a price crash and Cardano (ADA) pushing toward new breakout levels. Traders are debating whether ADA can finally clear the $1 barrier and if XLM has the strength to bounce back. Both projects hold long-term appeal, but short-term volatility has many unsure about where to focus next.


That’s why BlockDAG is capturing so much attention. With $383 million already raised, over 25 billion coins sold, and mobile mining attracting millions of users, BDAG is generating serious buzz before its exchange debut. Add in headline sports partnerships, and it’s easy to see why many now call it the top crypto to buy compared to ADA or XLM.


BlockDAG’s Sports Push Powers $383M Raise

BlockDAG is proving that growth isn’t just about strong tech, it’s also about visibility. Through high-profile deals with Inter Milan in football, Seattle Seawolves in rugby, and Seattle Orcas in cricket, BDAG has embedded itself into fanbases across multiple continents. These aren’t just advertisements; they’re cultural connections, giving BDAG ownership the feel of being linked to world-class sports communities.


The biggest stage is yet to come. A confirmed U.S. mega-sponsorship deal, pending regulatory clearance, will place BDAG in front of mainstream American sports fans. That kind of exposure is rare for presale projects and could create both recognition and urgency at once. With millions set to see the brand, demand pressure may intensify as buyers compete for limited availability.


Biggest presale in 7 years


On the fundraising side, BDAG’s numbers are already massive. Over $383 million has been secured, with 25 billion coins sold across 29 batches. The price has climbed to $0.0276 from Batch 1’s fractions of a cent, handing early buyers unrealized gains of 2,660%. 


With $600 million allocated toward liquidity, exchange listings, and global expansion, BDAG is preparing for one of the year’s most ambitious launches. Analysts see $1 by 2027 and $5 by 2030 as realistic milestones, putting BDAG high on the list of top cryptos to buy right now.


XLM Dips Below Support: What’s Next?

The recent drop in Stellar’s (XLM) price has caught widespread attention, as the asset slipped under several key support levels. Known for enabling quick and low-cost cross-border transfers, Stellar has long positioned itself as a bridge for banks, fintech platforms, and remittance services. 


But this latest sell-off has shifted the discussion to whether these strengths can offset short-term losses. Despite the decline, Stellar’s foundation remains solid. Collaborations with major financial players, ongoing global adoption efforts, and technical upgrades all underline its utility. 


XLM


Still, near-term market pressure shows that even strong fundamentals don’t always shield prices from downside swings. For traders, the real focus is whether XLM can form a base and recover momentum, or if further pullbacks lie ahead. Stellar’s staying power is clear, but price action will depend on whether demand returns at stronger levels.


Cardano Price Targets $1.50 This Year

The Cardano (ADA) price outlook has become one of the most closely followed storylines this week. With ADA consolidating near $0.86–$0.88, analysts are eyeing resistance levels and pointing to possible moves toward $1.20–$1.30 if momentum builds. Recent whale activity, including more than $100 million in accumulation, combined with speculation around a Cardano ETF, has lifted optimism. 


If ADA closes above $1 on the weekly chart, targets of $1.50 by September are firmly in play. Corrections may still occur, but sentiment remains upbeat. Institutional interest and long-term forecasts suggest ADA could eventually revisit the $2–$3 zone, with some models predicting even larger rallies by decade’s end. 


SEATTLE BELIEVES IN BDAG


For now, the spotlight is on whether ADA can reclaim $1 with strength and unlock the next wave of demand. Unlike smaller speculative plays, Cardano continues to stand as a large-cap project where technology development and capital flows shape its progress.


Looking Ahead

Stellar has struggled with a steep XLM price crash, raising questions about short-term resilience. Cardano, meanwhile, is flirting with a run to $1.50 as ETF speculation and big accumulation fuel optimism. Both remain significant players, but volatility has left traders cautious about timing their entries.


BlockDAG is charting a different course altogether. With partnerships spanning Inter Milan, American rugby, and cricket, plus a massive U.S. sports deal waiting in the wings, BDAG is attaching its brand to millions of fans worldwide. 


Backed by $383 million raised, 25 billion coins sold, and a presale run that has already delivered 2,660% ROI to early buyers, BDAG carries both exclusivity and momentum. For those seeking the top crypto to buy now, BlockDAG is standing out with growth, visibility, and hype converging at once.


click here to experience BDAG


Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network


Website: https://blockdag.network


Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial


Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post Stellar Price Crashes, Cardano Targets $1.50, BlockDAG’s Presale Jumps to $383M Backed by Strategic Sports Deals! appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

The crypto market has always been defined by asymmetric opportunities. Unlike traditional assets, where doubling wealth is considered impressive, cryptocurrencies […] The post Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000 appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 10:01
Share
Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

The post Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The centralized exchange, once under fire for mishandling millions in crypto, is joining forces with Trump Media to roll out CRO-based rewards on Truth Social. Centralized exchange Crypto.com is betting big on U.S. President Donald Trump with a high-profile partnership with Trump Media, marking a big push into the U.S. market less than a year after settling a dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a Tuesday press release, Trump Media revealed plans to launch a CRO-linked rewards program on Truth Social and Truth+, the social media and streaming platforms created after Donald Trump was banned from X (formerly Twitter). The program is expected to integrate Crypto.com’s infrastructure, allowing users to convert earned points into CRO and access additional perks. Additionally, the two companies plan to collaborate on joint marketing campaigns and offer subscription benefits tied to CRO. As part of the agreement, Trump Media will also invest $105 million in CRO, equivalent to about 2% of CRO’s total supply, while Crypto.com will purchase $50 million of Trump Media stock. The firms are also backing a new digital asset treasury company, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is expected to manage $1 billion in CRO, $200 million in cash, $220 million from warrants, and a $5 billion equity line. The price of Cronos’ native token (CRO) jumped over 20% Tuesday following the announcement, reaching levels not seen since late 2024. Longstanding Ties Crypto.com has a long history with Trump-linked companies. In December 2024, Marszalek reportedly met with Donald Trump to discuss U.S. crypto regulations. Around the same time, the company dropped its lawsuit against the SEC after receiving a Wells notice citing concerns that some tokens on its platform might be considered securities. A few months later, the SEC abruptly ended its investigation into Crypto.com without taking…
U
U$0.01136-2.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.412+2.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01332+5.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:40
Share
Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Iran crypto flows dropped 11% so far this year to July, amid conflict with Israel, the $90 million hack of local crypto exchange Nobitex and Tether freezing 42 wallet addresses. Flows into Iranian crypto trading platforms have fallen in 2025 due to a breakdown in nuclear negotiations with Israel, a $90 million hack on Iran’s largest crypto exchange, and a major stablecoin blacklisting, says blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs.Iranian crypto flows hit $3.7 billion between January and July, an 11% decrease compared to the same period last year, with the worst drop off coming in June and July, TRM Labs said in a report on Tuesday.Iran’s crypto flows started to sharply drop in June, just after the $90 million hack on Nobitex, which handles 87% of the country’s crypto transactions. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10146+1.36%
Major
MAJOR$0.16421+4.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0615+7.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 08:41
Share

Trending News

More

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Hyperliquid Short Squeeze: Explosive 200% Surge Creates Million-Dollar Opportunity

WLFI Listing Risks: Urgent Warning for Retail Investors on Trump-Linked DeFi Token