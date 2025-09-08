Stellify Makes A Statement At Kentucky Downs

Stellify has looked fantastic in her two wins at Kentucky Downs Coady photography

As is the case with any sports season, there are peaks and valleys for the athletes. Being good at the right time is always the goal, and for one fleet-footed filly, her performances at Kentucky Downs says she is a major player now in the filly and mare turf division.

The Kentucky Downs racing meet has quickly become a destination spot for grass runners. Purse money makes it an obvious spot for runners on the rise, but the spacing of the race days also provides opportunities for ponies to perpetuate their rightness.

Stellify is a four-year old daughter of Justify that came to Kentucky Downs off back-to-back wins at Churchill Downs. Having only raced four times in her career, this Brad Cox trainee strutted her stuff on August 28 in an allowance race on opening day at this Franklin, Kentucky track. Leading every step of the way in this mile and a half contest, Stellify completed her sashay two lengths to the good.

Her powerful score on August 28 gave her crafty conditioner enough confidence to run for a share of the $2 million purse present in the September 6 Light and Wonder Ladies Marathon. With her last win at Churchill coming on June 12, Cox was not concerned with the spacing of her racing. Coming back to the track in eight days is not common practice these days, but with a chance to shop at Luis Vutton, big purses can change the approach.

Given the green light for the mile and five sixteenths Marathon, Stellify was sitting on go when the gates opened. Breaking with a purpose, this daughter of Justify immediately assumed command and guided the eleven-horse field up the hill of the only European style course in the United States. Left alone on the lead and allowed to set some relatively soft opening fractions (26.1 quarter mile, 49.57 half mile), Stellify careened with confidence while maintaining the lead. Turning for home, two-lengths in front, her stride continued to lengthen. Strutting home 2 ¾ lengths ahead, Brad Cox looked like a genius for instituting this play-call.

Stellify looks like a horse on the rise in the filly and mare turf division Danny Brewer

“We had a fresh horse coming into the meet and she won her allowance race fairly easily so we felt like she was ready to go again”, says Cox. “She broke with intent and that’s what we wanted to see. When she gets into an early rhythm she can carry her speed for a distance.”

The two wins at Kentucky Downs in an eight day span increased Stellify’s career record to four wins in six starts with a second and a third-place finish. Her on-track earnings now sit at an eye-popping $1,442,604. More importantly however, Cox’s pupil has stamped herself as a major player in the filly and mare turf division with the Breeders’ Cup coming up November 1 at speed-favoring Del Mar.

“She passed her first graded stakes test with flying colors”, says Cox. “She is a nice filly and we are leaving options open right now. I certainly think there is more left and we are excited about her future.”