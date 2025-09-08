Stellify Makes A Statement At Kentucky Downs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 05:01
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00389+2.09%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198582-1.97%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010298-13.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015957-12.09%
Light
LIGHT$0.0283-9.23%

Stellify has looked fantastic in her two wins at Kentucky Downs

Coady photography

As is the case with any sports season, there are peaks and valleys for the athletes. Being good at the right time is always the goal, and for one fleet-footed filly, her performances at Kentucky Downs says she is a major player now in the filly and mare turf division.

The Kentucky Downs racing meet has quickly become a destination spot for grass runners. Purse money makes it an obvious spot for runners on the rise, but the spacing of the race days also provides opportunities for ponies to perpetuate their rightness.

Stellify is a four-year old daughter of Justify that came to Kentucky Downs off back-to-back wins at Churchill Downs. Having only raced four times in her career, this Brad Cox trainee strutted her stuff on August 28 in an allowance race on opening day at this Franklin, Kentucky track. Leading every step of the way in this mile and a half contest, Stellify completed her sashay two lengths to the good.

Her powerful score on August 28 gave her crafty conditioner enough confidence to run for a share of the $2 million purse present in the September 6 Light and Wonder Ladies Marathon. With her last win at Churchill coming on June 12, Cox was not concerned with the spacing of her racing. Coming back to the track in eight days is not common practice these days, but with a chance to shop at Luis Vutton, big purses can change the approach.

Given the green light for the mile and five sixteenths Marathon, Stellify was sitting on go when the gates opened. Breaking with a purpose, this daughter of Justify immediately assumed command and guided the eleven-horse field up the hill of the only European style course in the United States. Left alone on the lead and allowed to set some relatively soft opening fractions (26.1 quarter mile, 49.57 half mile), Stellify careened with confidence while maintaining the lead. Turning for home, two-lengths in front, her stride continued to lengthen. Strutting home 2 ¾ lengths ahead, Brad Cox looked like a genius for instituting this play-call.

Stellify looks like a horse on the rise in the filly and mare turf division

Danny Brewer

“We had a fresh horse coming into the meet and she won her allowance race fairly easily so we felt like she was ready to go again”, says Cox. “She broke with intent and that’s what we wanted to see. When she gets into an early rhythm she can carry her speed for a distance.”

The two wins at Kentucky Downs in an eight day span increased Stellify’s career record to four wins in six starts with a second and a third-place finish. Her on-track earnings now sit at an eye-popping $1,442,604. More importantly however, Cox’s pupil has stamped herself as a major player in the filly and mare turf division with the Breeders’ Cup coming up November 1 at speed-favoring Del Mar.

“She passed her first graded stakes test with flying colors”, says Cox. “She is a nice filly and we are leaving options open right now. I certainly think there is more left and we are excited about her future.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dannybrewer/2025/09/07/stellify-makes-a-statement-at-kentucky-downs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Cryptocurrency whales have been quite active in altcoin trading in recent hours. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006+10.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:03
Share
Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Solana (SOL) has already captured renewed interest after showing signs of breaking out of a prolonged ascending triangle. Technical analysts have pointed out that the move could set the coin on track to revisit the $300 level, a threshold not seen since its $295 all-time high.  The excitement has ignited new discussions about the best
Solana
SOL$206.72+3.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.1183+0.59%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0008311-17.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:00
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37096-2.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08093+3.68%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2009+0.75%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Walrus Airdrop Rolls Out $WAL With 96% Supply Still Untouched

Analyst Caps Ripple’s XRP Cycle Target at $20—How Realistic is the Prediction?