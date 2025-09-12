Step-by-step Gold Trading System — Goldmine Workflow (High-level — book contains the full system)

2025/09/12 18:45

Step-by-step Gold Trading System — Goldmine Workflow (High-level — book contains the full system)

Learn how to take advantage of Gold during the asian session. The Goldmine Workflow is the Gold Trading system that help traders catch minimum of 100 pips moves on gold on asian sesson.

Photo by Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

This workflow shows how to think and act around Asian-session breakouts so traders can apply disciplined, repeatable processes. It’s practical and actionable — but it does not disclose the proprietary rules, triggers, sizing, or exact execution logic used in the Goldmine Strategy. For the complete framework, templates, and trade setups, grab the Goldmine book/pack.

1) Prepare the context

Start every session by checking the big picture: overnight macro (major currency flows, any scheduled data), the USD tone, and the higher-timeframe directional bias. This step is about why price may move today — it frames your mindset and risk appetite.

Why it matters: preparation reduces guesswork and keeps you objective when price starts to behave oddly.

gold trading strategy

2) Define the session reference

Visually mark the Asian/Tokyo session on your chart and note the visible area where price is consolidating. Treat this area as the short-term reference frame for the coming session transition.

Why it matters: the session reference is where liquidity builds and where later sessions will seek stops and orders.

3) Observe structure & liquidity pockets

Don’t trade immediately. Watch how price builds structure inside the session: consolidation bands, obvious liquidity pockets, and the places where orderflow tends to cluster.

Why it matters: recognizing structure helps you tell the difference between normal chop and setups worth planning for.

4) Filter for quality setups (selection, not automation)

Use multi-timeframe alignment, volatility context, and clear market structure to separate likely moves from noise. This is a selection process — you should only consider setups that meet a small set of objective filters.

Goldmine note: the Goldmine approach applies proprietary filtering here to keep only the highest-probability scenarios.

5) Validate directional bias (don’t force trades)

Before you commit, ensure the short-term signal aligns with the broader bias and market context. If the context is mixed, you default to observation instead of forcing a trade.

Why it matters: alignment increases the odds that a breakout is real and not a stop-sweep.

trading Gold breakout strategy

6) Plan position & risk (predefine, strictly)

If a setup passes your filters, decide the following before you enter: whether you’ll take the trade at all, your protective boundary (how you will protect the position), and a realistic outcome zone (where you expect price to head if the move is genuine). Keep position size conservative and pre-defined.

Why it matters: planning first prevents emotional sizing or impulsive doubling down.

7) Execute with discipline (validated cue only)

Enter only on a validated directional cue — not on the very first spike. Execution should be a discrete action taken because your plan’s conditions were met, not because price “looks” right.

Why it matters: disciplined entries lower stopouts on fake moves and improve execution quality.

8) Manage objectively (protect capital, trim greed)

Once in the trade, manage it with clear, objective rules: protect, trim, or let a portion run when momentum confirms. Use pre-decided actions rather than gut decisions under stress.

Why it matters: objective management preserves capital and locks in wins without over-exposing the account.

9) Exit & review with data

When the trade is complete, record the actual outcome, why you took the trade, what worked, what didn’t, and any deviations from plan (if any). Keep a concise log and review consistently.

Why it matters: iterative learning is how an edge becomes repeatable and scalable.

10) Repeat, refine, and scale responsibly

As patterns emerge, refine your selection filters and execution discipline. Only scale up when you’ve proven consistency over a meaningful sample.

Why it matters: slow, methodical growth beats fast, undisciplined risks.

the Goldmine strategy workflow FAQ

How the Goldmine Strategy fits (high-level)

It’s built to improve the filtering (Step 4) and validation (Step 5–7) parts of the workflow so traders avoid common traps.

It emphasizes process over impulses, which means better trade selection and fewer false entries.

The strategy has been tested across multiple sessions and instruments; it’s designed to increase consistency without complexity.

Want the full system?

If you want the complete Goldmine framework — the exact setup, triggers, templates, chart examples, checklists, trade diary templates, and backtested results — it’s all in the book/pack. The book contains:

  • Full framework & proprietary rules (execution-ready)
  • Printable checklists and trade templates
  • Charted real-world examples and annotated screenshots
  • Position-sizing templates and risk-control workflows
  • Video walkthroughs and case studies
  • A short implementation plan so you can test in demo quickly
  • 2 More High Graded Strategies Your mentor will never reveal 🔥
  • The Goldmine Strategy 🔥 Version 2 — Revealing how to trade the Goldmine strategy on JPY pairs every Asian session .
  • Resources for Passing Prop Firm Challenges
  • and more resources.

Get Access to The Ultimate Goldmine Pack + Resources + Prop Firm Pack + Version 2.

Buy The Goldmine Strategy Pack Only 🔥

Step-by-step Gold Trading System — Goldmine Workflow (High-level — book contains the full system) was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

