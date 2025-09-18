Stewart Secures New NHRA Top Fuel Seat, Awkward Family Showdown Looms

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:47
1
1$0.003421+242.10%
Threshold
T$0.01737+4.01%
SIX
SIX$0.02216+0.40%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1087-2.75%
GET
GET$0.007847-3.24%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00602+2.03%

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 28: Tony Stewart (314 TA) Mobil 1 McPhillips Racing Top Alcohol Dragster talks with fans and his wife, Leah Pruett (777 TF) Dodge Power Brokers Top Fuel Dragster during the NHRA Nevada Nationals on October 28, 2022, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jeff Speer/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It would seem that Tony Stewart isn’t done with racing in the NHRA’s Top Fuel division. Not by a long shot.

On Thursday, Elite Motorsports announced that, once funding is secured, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will slide into the seat of its Top Fuel dragster for the 2026 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season.

It’s a deal born from Richard Freeman’s recent purchase of Josh Hart’s operation and his ongoing alliance with Tony Stewart Racing. Six-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders and rising star Aaron Stanfield will also license in the car, making Elite’s Top Fuel program a family affair.

“Having Tony as our driver, adding another Top Fuel entry, we’re taking care of the sport and opening up possibilities,” Freeman said. “That’s why we’ll have Erica and Aaron get licensed in the car as well. First things first though, we need to get the program funded, but letting everyone know our intentions—that will help.”

For Stewart, the move keeps him behind the wheel just as his wife, Leah Pruett, returns to reclaim her own seat in 2026. That was always the plan. “I said from the very beginning that I was just keeping Leah’s seat warm and that it was hers as soon as she was ready to come back,” Stewart said. “Well, she’s coming back in 2026 and that Direct Connection Dodge//SRT Top Fuel dragster is going to have her name on it, not mine.”

ForbesLeah Pruett’s Comeback Leaves Tony Stewart’s NHRA Role In QuestionBy Greg Engle

Of course, that also means Stewart will find himself staring down one of racing’s most awkward scenarios—competing directly against his spouse. Earlier this year, Stewart admitted the thought left him uneasy. “I still think it’s a terrible idea,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s a no-win situation for me. If I win, I get kicked to the couch. If she wins, I get to call all my buddies and tell them I got my ass kicked by my wife. Still trying to figure out where this is a positive for me.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 30: Tony Stewart (314 TA) Mobil 1 McPhillips Racing Top Alcohol Dragster congratulates Erica Enders (2 PRO) Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro NHRA Pro Stock on her NHRA Pro Stock World Championship and her event win while Matt Hagan (14 FC, left) Dodge Power Brokers Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat NHRA Funny Car hugs his teammate Leah Pruett (777 TF) Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Top Fuel Dragster during the NHRA Nevada Nationals on October 30, 2022 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jeff Speer/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2026 season will mark Stewart’s third in Top Fuel, and he’s already made a point of proving he belongs. After earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2024, Stewart broke through in 2025 with his first Top Fuel victory at the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas. He now has two wins on his resume plus a regular season championship title. And with five races remaining in the Countdown, he sits just 18 points out of first place as he chases his first Top Fuel world championship.

One thing’s clear: Stewart’s NHRA story is only getting more interesting. He’s already mastered stock cars and Indy cars. Now, he’s proving he can wrestle with 11,000-horsepower dragsters—and soon, he may have to wrestle with the fact that his toughest opponent could be the person sitting across from him at the dinner table.

The 2025 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series continues this weekend at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte with the NHRA Four-Wide Carolina Nationals, race two of six in the Countdown.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gregengle/2025/09/18/stewart-secures-new-nhra-top-fuel-seat-awkward-family-showdown-looms/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 18, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01709-1.78%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0468-3.30%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 18:00
Share
Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

PANews reported on September 18 that on-chain data showed that the Royal Government of Bhutan once again transferred 570 bitcoins (approximately US$ 66.85 million) to a new wallet, and it is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past. 5 hours ago, the Bhutanese government transferred 343.1 bitcoins .
1
1$0.00371+271.00%
MAY
MAY$0.04469+4.39%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02523+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 21:32
Share
LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Imagine walking to work and uncovering a token airdrop. Imagine leaving a review for a new cafe in your city and being rewarded with real-world assets (RWAs).Visit Website
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0455+1.34%
RealLink
REAL$0.06508+2.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01447+8.47%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 02:00
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

LivLive Crypto Presale: RWAs, $2.5 Million Treasure Hunt And a 12X On Launch

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE