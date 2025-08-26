Stock Exchanges Demand Crackdown On Crypto Tokenized Stocks–Reuters

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/26 10:00
Overtake
TAKE$0.07053+206.65%

A coalition representing the world’s largest stock exchanges, has urged securities regulators to take decisive action against “tokenized stocks,” expressing concerns that these crypto  assets pose new risks for investors and could undermine market integrity. 

WFE Urges SEC And Global Regulators

In a letter obtained by Reuters, the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) highlighted that tokenized equities, which are designed to represent shares in companies, do not confer actual shareholder rights to investors.

Advocates argue that these cryptocurrencies can lower trading costs, accelerate settlement times, and allow for continuous trading. However, the WFE warns that they are “misleadingly marketed” as equivalent to traditional stocks, allegedly lacking the same rights and protections for investors.

In a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO)—the WFE expressed alarm over the “proliferation” of brokers and crypto trading platforms offering these products. 

The letter stated, “These products are marketed as stock tokens or the equivalent to stocks when they are not,” emphasizing that the implications for issuers could be serious if these tokens fail.

Banking Associations Clash With Crypto Advocates

CEO of the World Federation of Exchanges, Nandini Sukumar, also noted that share issuers have voiced concerns about the potential reputational damage they could face if tokenized versions of their stocks falter in the market. 

The WFE is advocating for regulators to apply existing securities rules to tokenized assets, clarify the legal frameworks governing ownership and custody, and prevent these tokens from being marketed as direct substitutes for traditional stocks.

Meanwhile, crypto trading platform Robinhood recently launched tokenized equities for European customers and has plans to introduce tokens representing shares in private companies, including OpenAI. However, OpenAI has distanced itself from the offering, stating it did not endorse the tokens.

Coinbase is exploring the possibility of offering tokenized equities to its users and has requested approval from the SEC. Yet, the new regulatory environment in the US, stemming from President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance, has also brought scrutiny to other market sectors.

In the aftermath of the recent enactment of the GENIUS Act, which introduces regulations for stablecoins, a notable rift has surfaced between traditional banking associations and cryptocurrency advocacy groups. 

As reported by Bitcoinist earlier this month, the GENIUS Act has raised concerns among banking representatives from all fifty states, who caution that the legislation may introduce vulnerabilities into the financial system.

In response to these concerns, organizations such as the Blockchain association and the Crypto Council have voiced their opposition to proposed amendments to the law. These crypto advocates argue that the regulations should promote innovation and not stifle the growth of digital assets. 

For now, it remains uncertain how pro-crypto groups will address the recent allegations made by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) regarding tokenized stocks. 

How regulators will respond to both the World Federation of Exchange’s warnings and the pushback from crypto advocates will also be pivotal in shaping the future regulatory environment.

Crypto

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

PANews reported on June 21 that Circle tweeted that its cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 has been launched on the Solana blockchain, supporting developers and users to quickly transfer funds,
CROSS
CROSS$0.22343-1.31%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-7.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00683+3.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 11:30
Share
Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-7.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:12
Share
Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

The post Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eric-trump-explains-familys-pro-crypto-shift/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.235-4.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017603-14.17%
Sign
SIGN$0.0698-2.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/26 11:15
Share

Trending News

More

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

Brazilian listed company Méliuz spent $28.61 million to purchase 275.43 Bitcoins

The Next Federal Reserve FOMC Meeting Triggers Market Speculation