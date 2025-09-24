XRP holds $2.85 support with targets up to $7.90, but risks deeper pullbacks. Remittix, with $26.4M raised, CertiK #1 rank, and live wallet, is tipped as the higher-growth play.XRP holds $2.85 support with targets up to $7.90, but risks deeper pullbacks. Remittix, with $26.4M raised, CertiK #1 rank, and live wallet, is tipped as the higher-growth play.

Stock Market News Today: In Crypto News, Analysts Give The Latest XRP Price Predictions

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 19:50
1
1$0.013305-13.46%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03925+2.02%
XRP
XRP$2.8983+1.17%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01399-20.82%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02326-1.81%
xrp2 (1)

Analysts are sharpening their XRP price predictions as recent support and resistance levels become decisive in determining its next move, especially with regulatory and technical momentum picking up. 
Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) has broken new ground in the crypto presale space, raising over $26.4 million, being verified by CertiK, and being called by many experts the best crypto to buy now, often compared to XRP in terms of upside potential.

Remittix pp

XRP Price Prediction: What Analysts Are Saying

Recent XRP price prediction reports highlight $2.85 as a critical support level; if XRP fails to hold that line, a deeper correction may be expected. If the support holds, some analysts project a rebound toward the $4.43 to $7.90 range based on Elliott Wave indicators, accumulation zones, and regulatory tailwinds.

On the downside, dips below $2.84 or $2.80 could open the path toward deeper supports near $2.50 or below.

chart772727

How Remittix Stacks Up In The Prediction Conversation

Remittix

When comparing Remittix with XRP in terms of prediction potential, Remittix enters the picture as a fresh alternative that many analysts believe could outperform XRP in percentage returns. While XRP carries institutional weight, regulatory recognition, and established liquidity, Remittix is capturing investor attention through early-stage metrics and strong foundational work. 

Remittix has sold over 669 million tokens, raising over $26.4 million, with its token price around $0.113. It is fully verified by CertiK, ranked number one among pre-launch tokens. 

Remittix’s features strengthen its case. Its beta wallet is live, enabling multi-chain support such as Ethereum and Solana, a crypto-to-bank transfer utility in 30-plus countries, a 15% USDT referral bonus claimable every 24 hours, and a $250,000 giveaway driving community growth. 

Here are the key strengths of Remittix in this context:

  • Utility first token powering real transaction volume
  • Ranked number one among pre-launch tokens
  • Deflationary tokenomics designed for long-term growth
  • Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd
  • Ideal for freelancers, remitters, and global earners

Remittix’s narrative right now suggests it has both the metrics and the momentum to challenge more established tokens like XRP, especially for investors looking for higher multiple returns rather than stability.

Will XRP Hold Its Ground, Or Will Remittix Steal The Spotlight?

XRP price predictions rest heavily on critical support levels like $2.85 and resistance around $3.10; if it breaks out, it could make a strong move toward $4 to $8, though the risk of further pullbacks remains high. 

Yet Remittix, with its large presale fund raise, CertiK verification, wallet beta, and real-world utility, is being touted by many as the better bet for outsized growth. For those who believe in infrastructure and adoption over legacy strength, Remittix may offer a path to returns that XRP’s more modest projections cannot match.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Fortune magazine, the stablecoin startup Bastion completed a new round of financing of US$14.6 million led by Coinbase Ventures. Other investors in this round included the venture capital arm of Japanese technology giant Sony, the venture capital arm of South Korean mobile phone manufacturer Samsung, the cryptocurrency arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and cryptocurrency venture capital firm Hashed. Bastion is a white-label stablecoin issuer. Instead of hiring lawyers to obtain regulatory approvals or software developers to write code, companies can hire Bastion to more easily launch their own stablecoins. Bastion's differentiated advantage lies in its comprehensive stablecoin service offering, including a cryptocurrency wallet for clients to hold their tokens and channels for converting stablecoins into cash in 70 countries, including the United States.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000313-6.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08532-0.31%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003085-0.45%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:09
Share
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

PANews reported on September 24th that Chainlink has integrated with the institutional-grade blockchain platform Canton Network, aiming to significantly promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology within the institutional sector. This partnership brings Chainlink's data services, including data streaming, smart data (covering Proof of Reserves and NAVLink), and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), to the Canton Network. Furthermore, the Canton Network has joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the operating costs of its oracle. Under the agreement, Chainlink Labs will become a "super validator" for the Canton Network.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24954+2.76%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004985+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:23
Share
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

PANews reported on September 24th that Athens-based Big Pi Ventures has just closed the first round of fundraising of €130 million for its newly established growth fund to support Greek startups in achieving scale. Big Pi Ventures focuses on startups with strong intellectual property in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, and deep tech. In addition to providing funding, the firm actively supports portfolio companies and leverages its international network to drive their growth. A key requirement is that the companies maintain a substantial business operation in Greece.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115709-1.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251-0.15%
Pi Network
PI$0.28347+3.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:49
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Double Good News for XRP from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: "XRP Spot ETF to Be Approved, US to Add XRP to Reserve!" Here Are His Critical Statements!

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced