Experts are closely following the XRP news, with predictions reflecting events around support and resistance levels. These would be decisive in defining Ripple’s next move, particularly with regulatory and technical momentum picking up.

On the other end of the PayFi space, global media and most stock market updates are highlighting Remittix (RTX). It has broken new ground in the crypto presale world, raising over $26.4 million in capital, verified by CertiK and is being called by many experts the best crypto to buy now and the new Ripple. These global media outlets expect Remittix to outperform whatever XRP news might suggest for Ripple in terms of massive returns.

XRP News: What Experts Predict for Ripple in 2025

Recent XRP news has spotlighted $2.85 as a crucial support level. Should XRP fail to maintain that line, a deeper correction may happen. However, if the support holds, some experts anticipate a rebound toward the $4.43 to $7.90 range, based on Elliott Wave markers, accumulation zones, and regulatory tailwinds.

Source: Tokenicer on X

On the downside, a drop below $2.84 or $2.80 could set the stage for deeper support levels around $2.50 or lower.

Remittix Ranks High as One With High Targets in the Coming Months

A comparison between Remittix growth and XRP news in terms of possibilities reveals how the Remittix PayFi project presents a fresh alternative that many analysts believe could outperform XRP in terms of return margins.

While XRP news showcases institutional interest, regulatory recognition and established liquidity, Remittix is capturing investor interest through early-stage, remarkable numbers and strong foundational fundamentals.

Remittix has sold over 670 million of its RTX tokens, raising over $26.4 million in funding, with its current token price of $0.1130. It is fully verified by CertiK, ranked number one among pre-launch tokens.

Remittix’s perks strengthen its case.

There’s a beta wallet live, enabling multi-chain support across Ethereum and Solana

A crypto-to-bank transfer solution available across over 30 countries

An ongoing 15% USDT referral bonus claimable every 24 hours

A $250,000 giveaway driving community growth

Deflationary tokenomics designed for long-term growth

Stock market experts and global media outlets are saying forget XRP news, Remittix’s trajectory now suggests it has both the market figures and the momentum to contend against more established projects like XRP, particularly for investors seeking higher ROI margins.

