The post Stolen Maryland Transit Administration data at auction for 30 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hacking collective Rhysida has threatened to auction off leaked data it allegedly stole from the Maryland Department of Transportation for 30 bitcoin (BTC) worth $3.4 million.  Rhysida announced the sale this week, advertising a seven-day auction to anyone wanting to buy the data, which reportedly includes social security numbers, ID details, audit reports, confidential legal documents, and attorney-client communications. “We only sell to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner,” it said. Read more: Ransomware gang wants 15 bitcoins from ‘world’s largest’ yacht dealer On Monday, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), a branch of the Maryland Department of Transportation, revealed it had suffered an unauthorized cybersecurity breach that resulted in “data loss.” Physical services such as its bus, subway, and train systems remain operational, but officials claim information systems such as its call centers may experience disruptions.  As a precaution, the department has warned its users and state employees to update their login credentials, ensure multi-factor authentication is enabled, look out for any phishing attempts, and update their devices.  “The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” the MTA said.  Read more: Data stolen from the British Library is being auctioned for bitcoin on the dark web Rhysida is a ransomware-as-a-service collective — named after a venomous centipede — that offers its tools to wannabe criminals who split any ransom payments with the rest of the group.  Actors under the Rhysida name have threatened luxury yacht dealers, US hospitals, the British Library, and government institutions in Portugal and Kuwait, all while demanding BTC in exchange for stolen data. Protos has reached out to the Maryland Department of Transportation for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.  Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks.… The post Stolen Maryland Transit Administration data at auction for 30 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hacking collective Rhysida has threatened to auction off leaked data it allegedly stole from the Maryland Department of Transportation for 30 bitcoin (BTC) worth $3.4 million.  Rhysida announced the sale this week, advertising a seven-day auction to anyone wanting to buy the data, which reportedly includes social security numbers, ID details, audit reports, confidential legal documents, and attorney-client communications. “We only sell to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner,” it said. Read more: Ransomware gang wants 15 bitcoins from ‘world’s largest’ yacht dealer On Monday, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), a branch of the Maryland Department of Transportation, revealed it had suffered an unauthorized cybersecurity breach that resulted in “data loss.” Physical services such as its bus, subway, and train systems remain operational, but officials claim information systems such as its call centers may experience disruptions.  As a precaution, the department has warned its users and state employees to update their login credentials, ensure multi-factor authentication is enabled, look out for any phishing attempts, and update their devices.  “The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” the MTA said.  Read more: Data stolen from the British Library is being auctioned for bitcoin on the dark web Rhysida is a ransomware-as-a-service collective — named after a venomous centipede — that offers its tools to wannabe criminals who split any ransom payments with the rest of the group.  Actors under the Rhysida name have threatened luxury yacht dealers, US hospitals, the British Library, and government institutions in Portugal and Kuwait, all while demanding BTC in exchange for stolen data. Protos has reached out to the Maryland Department of Transportation for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.  Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks.…

Stolen Maryland Transit Administration data at auction for 30 BTC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:15
Bitcoin
BTC$113,574.38+1.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08491-0.78%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4023+1.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017221+7.18%
Suilend
SEND$0.4825-4.13%
BounceToken
AUCTION$8.985+1.11%

Hacking collective Rhysida has threatened to auction off leaked data it allegedly stole from the Maryland Department of Transportation for 30 bitcoin (BTC) worth $3.4 million. 

Rhysida announced the sale this week, advertising a seven-day auction to anyone wanting to buy the data, which reportedly includes social security numbers, ID details, audit reports, confidential legal documents, and attorney-client communications.

We only sell to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner,” it said.

Read more: Ransomware gang wants 15 bitcoins from ‘world’s largest’ yacht dealer

On Monday, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), a branch of the Maryland Department of Transportation, revealed it had suffered an unauthorized cybersecurity breach that resulted in “data loss.”

Physical services such as its bus, subway, and train systems remain operational, but officials claim information systems such as its call centers may experience disruptions

As a precaution, the department has warned its users and state employees to update their login credentials, ensure multi-factor authentication is enabled, look out for any phishing attempts, and update their devices. 

“The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” the MTA said. 

Read more: Data stolen from the British Library is being auctioned for bitcoin on the dark web

Rhysida is a ransomware-as-a-service collective — named after a venomous centipede — that offers its tools to wannabe criminals who split any ransom payments with the rest of the group

Actors under the Rhysida name have threatened luxury yacht dealers, US hospitals, the British Library, and government institutions in Portugal and Kuwait, all while demanding BTC in exchange for stolen data.

Protos has reached out to the Maryland Department of Transportation for comment and will update this piece should we hear back. 

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/stolen-maryland-transit-administration-data-at-auction-for-30-btc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

The post Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is strutting its way into record territory, smashing through $3,700 an ounce Wednesday morning, as Sprott Asset Management strategist Paul Wong says the yellow metal may finally snatch the dollar’s most coveted role: store of value. Wong Warns: Fiscal Dominance Puts U.S. Dollar on Notice, Gold on Top Gold prices eased slightly to $3,678.9 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/gold-hits-3700-as-sprotts-wong-says-dollars-store-of-value-crown-may-slip/
Union
U$0.009971-4.47%
CROWN
CROWN$0.047--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:33
Share
BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

As of this week, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0016, yet has already achieved presale fundraising of over $410 million, with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, 312,000+ holders, and an active user base of 3 million daily miners. All eyes are now on a global sponsorship announcement expected within 2 days, an event that the […] The post BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01408-18.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561+4.27%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 01:00
Share
Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Global investment giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has expanded its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the company looks forward to broader access to its tokenized products for institutional and retail investors. Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said, “Our goal is to […]
1
1$0.01574-0.06%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,015.72+0.12%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014414+2.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

UK-based BTC Miner Cloud Mining Offers Multi-Dimensional Advantages, Helping Global Investors Create a New Landscape