Story Ecosystem's decentralized AI data infrastructure, Poseidon V1.0, is now live.

PANews reported on September 3rd that Poseidon, a decentralized AI data infrastructure, officially launched version 1.0. Users can upload audio by reading designated text aloud, helping AI models train and optimize for accents, dialects, and diverse environments. Authentic, high-quality audio submissions that meet standards will be rewarded with Poseidon points, and some tasks will also include additional incentives from partners. Poseidon was incubated by Story and completed a $15 million seed round led by a16z Crypto.

