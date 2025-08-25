Story Foundation Launches $82 Million Open Market Buyback Program for $IP

PANews reported on August 25 that Nasdaq-listed Heritage Distilling (CASK) completed PIPE financing on August 15 and established a treasury strategy centered on $IP, becoming the first US-listed company to use $IP as a treasury asset reserve.

The Story Foundation has launched an $82 million $IP market buyback program, effective after the closing on August 15th and lasting 90 days until November 16th. The financing and buyback program is backed by top institutions including a16z Crypto, Arrington Capital, Amber Group, Hashed, and Polychain Capital.

Story Foundation stated that it will disclose progress to the community regularly during the repurchase period to ensure transparency and market confidence.