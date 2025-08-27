Story will hold the Origin Summit during KBW, with key representatives from Grayscale, Pudgy Penguins, The Black Label, and SM Entertainment confirmed to attend.

PANews reported on August 27th that Story announced it will host the Origin Summit, an offline event during Korea Blockchain Week (KBW). The conference, to be held in Seoul on September 23rd, will focus on cutting-edge topics such as the integration of IP, AI, and encryption.

It is worth noting that core representatives from South Korea's top economic, entertainment, gaming, home entertainment and large chaebol groups will gather together to discuss the future development of IP.

The first batch of confirmed guests for the summit include: Grayscale Managing Director, Pudgy Penguins CEO, BTS's agency HYPE CEO, BLACKPINK & BIGBANG members' new label The Black Label CEO, SM Entertainment CAO, and SK Networks CEO.

Meanwhile, senior executives from institutions such as Polygon, Morgan Stanley, and Animoca Brands will also be in attendance.