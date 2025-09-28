Strategic Stake Accumulation by Key Corporates

Key Points: Leading companies acquire 20.921M SOL tokens for strategic reserves.

Solana Treasury holds $42.1B, representing 3.64% of total supply.

Market observes institutional interest in Solana’s blockchain capabilities.

According to data from the Strategic SOL Reserve, 18 entities forming the Solana Treasury collectively hold 20.921 million SOL, valued at $42.1 billion, as of September 27.

These strategic holdings enhance Solana’s market presence, reflecting a move towards stable value reserves, similar to strategies seen with Bitcoin treasuries, impacting institutional adoption and staking activities.

Corporate Giants Accumulate 20.921M SOL for Treasury Reserves

Earlier this week, companies including Forward Industries and Sol Strategies expanded their participation in the Solana Treasury, collectively accumulating 20.921 million SOL tokens valued at $42.1 billion. Each company, from Sol Strategies to Upexi, holds over two million SOL, indicating a strategic alignment with blockchain assets.

The shift in investment strategies toward Solana reflects a growing confidence in its capabilities and its staking potential, which promises an average yield of 7.7%. This collective stake now represents 2.168% of Solana’s total supply. The broader implications suggest a move towards secure digital asset management for optimizing capital reserves.

Market experts and corporate leaders have shared insights, emphasizing the pursuit of shareholder value through these acquisitions.

Joseph Chee from HSDT noted, “We take our responsibility to maximize shareholder value seriously and are eager to execute against our plan.”

Solana’s Staking Potential Attracts Notable Institutional Interest

Did you know? This strategic move to expand Solana’s reserves mirrors MicroStrategy’s BTC acquisition strategy, potentially influencing market confidence and increasing Solana’s staking participation.

As per CoinMarketCap, Solana’s price currently stands at $203.40, with a market cap of $110.55 billion, holding a 2.93% market dominance. The 24-hour trading volume saw a decline of 49.69% despite a minor 2.15% increase in SOL’s price over the same period. Solana’s circulating supply tallies 543.5 million.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:25 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Expert insights from Coincu suggest these moves could sustain and potentially increase Solana’s market value. Institutional backing might encourage broader technological adoption, yet regulatory oversights remain a concern, pending comprehensive legislative frameworks for digital asset management.