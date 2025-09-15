Strategy Acquires 525 BTC as Michael Saylor Praises Bitcoin’s Role

By: Coincentral
2025/09/15 21:10
Bitcoin
BTC$114,526.14-0.68%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00597+0.67%

TLDR

  • Strategy now holds 638,985 BTC worth $73.4B after its latest 525 BTC purchase.
  • Michael Saylor credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s impressive long-term performance.
  • Strategy’s recent Bitcoin purchase was funded through preferred stock sales.
  • Despite market volatility, Strategy continues acquiring Bitcoin weekly.

Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy, has once again increased its Bitcoin stash, acquiring 525 BTC for $60.2 million. This marks the company’s seventh consecutive week of Bitcoin purchases. The latest acquisition comes as Michael Saylor, the company’s executive chairman, reiterated his belief in Bitcoin’s importance, saying, “Bitcoin deserves credit.” With this move, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings have now exceeded 638,000 BTC.

Latest Bitcoin Acquisition Details

Between September 8 and 14, Strategy purchased 525 BTC at an average price of $114,562 per Bitcoin. The total cost for the recent acquisition was approximately $60.2 million. This purchase follows a consistent strategy of acquiring Bitcoin during periods of price fluctuations. Despite market volatility, Strategy has maintained its Bitcoin buying momentum, with no signs of slowing down.

The company’s total Bitcoin holdings now amount to 638,985 BTC, valued at about $73.4 billion. These holdings were acquired at an average price of $73,913 per Bitcoin, reflecting a significant increase in value from when they were originally purchased. Strategy has funded these acquisitions through sales of its perpetual preferred stocks, rather than issuing common equity or selling MSTR shares.

Funding Strategy and Capital Structure

To finance the latest Bitcoin purchase, Strategy utilized proceeds from the sale of its perpetual preferred stock, including STRF, STRK, and STRD shares. These instruments raised significant capital, totaling $68.4 million across the three preferred stock offerings. Strategy’s funding approach has allowed it to continue expanding its Bitcoin reserves without impacting its common stock market performance.

While Strategy’s stock price has remained relatively flat in recent days, analysts note that the company’s capital structure is designed to withstand market fluctuations. Michael Saylor has expressed confidence in this approach, stating that Strategy is prepared for a long-term strategy that can endure significant drops in Bitcoin’s value.

Strategy’s Continued Commitment to Bitcoin

Strategy’s ongoing Bitcoin purchases demonstrate its strong commitment to the cryptocurrency. Michael Saylor’s regular social media posts, including his recent comment that “Bitcoin deserves credit,” continue to highlight his belief in Bitcoin’s potential as a store of value and a driver of company performance. Despite recent challenges, including the company’s exclusion from the S&P 500 index, Strategy remains focused on its Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

An image of Strategy's SEC filing

Source: Strategy SEC Filing

This dedication to Bitcoin as a core asset is evident in Strategy’s growing portfolio and its efforts to position itself as a major player in the corporate Bitcoin treasury space. With Bitcoin’s long-term potential in mind, Strategy continues to expand its holdings, aiming to build a robust foundation for the future.

The post Strategy Acquires 525 BTC as Michael Saylor Praises Bitcoin’s Role appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,526.55-0.67%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06132-1.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Share
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01847--%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.49-1.65%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01917-1.18%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.39972+0.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-4.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.15944-4.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar