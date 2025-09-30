Strategy Adds 196 BTC, Holdings Cross 640,000 Bitcoin

Bitcoin treasury company Strategy has just announced its latest purchase, adding $22.1 million worth of the asset to its holdings.

Strategy Has Completed Yet Another Bitcoin Acquisition

Like has become tradition at this point, Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor shared the company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker on Sunday, this time with the caption “Always ₿e Stacking,” and as expected, a buy has followed on Monday.

According to Saylor’s X post, this acquisition has involved 196 BTC, bought for an average price of $113,048 per token, or a total cost of $22.1 million. This is a relatively small buy by the treasury company’s standards. In fact, this is the smallest purchase since August 11th, when Strategy acquired 155 BTC for $18 million.

The latest buy occurred between September 22nd and 28th, as per the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The buy was funded using sales of the firm’s STRF, STRD, and MSTR at-the-market (ATM) stock offerings.

With the new purchase, Strategy has broken past the 640,000 milestone, with total holdings now sitting at 640,031 BTC. The firm’s average cost basis per token stands at $73,983 and total investment at $47.35 billion.

Bitcoin has seen a pullback recently, but despite it, the company’s holdings are carrying a healthy unrealized profit of over 54%, being valued at about $73 billion.

While Strategy has continued to buy during the recent bearish period, the same hasn’t been true for other large entities on the BTC network. As CryptoQuant author IT Tech has shared in an X post, the Bitcoin whales have significantly reduced their holdings during the last few weeks.

Whales are broadly defined as entities holding more than 1,000 BTC (about $114 million) in their balance. Exchange and mining pool-related addresses are naturally excluded from the cohort.

From the above chart, it’s apparent that Bitcoin whales saw their total holdings climb this year until August. At the end of that month, these humongous investors reversed course and started selling instead.

The 30-day change in their holdings has remained negative since then, signaling continued distribution. In total, whales have shed over 300,000 BTC, worth a whopping $34.2 billion. “This shift from accumulation to distribution adds clear supply overhang,” notes the analyst.

Even Strategy, perhaps Bitcoin’s most consistent buyer, has seen its purchases drop in scale recently, with its last few buys all being notably smaller than the acquisitions from earlier in the year. This slowdown in accumulation across the market may be why BTC has faced headwinds lately.

BTC Price

Bitcoin has kicked off Monday with an attempt at recovery as its price has hit the $114,000 level following a surge of more than 3.5% over the past day.