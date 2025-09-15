Strategy Adds 525 BTC in Latest Purchase

Strategy (MSTR) said Monday it purchased another 525 BTC for $60.2 million, bringing the company’s total holdings to 638,985 BTC, according to an SEC filing.

The latest acquisition was made at an average price of $114,562 per bitcoin, raising the firm’s overall average purchase price to the same level.

The announcement came as bitcoin slipped in European trading, falling from nearly $117,000 to about $115,000.

So far in 2025, MSTR shares have underperformed bitcoin, gaining just 11% compared with bitcoin’s 23% rise.

MSTR shares were trading at $330 per share in pre-market on Monday.