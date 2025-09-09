Strategy and Metaplanet scoop up 66% of newly mined Bitcoins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 00:06
Sidekick
K$0.1682+9.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,512.57+1.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0993-1.90%
FORM
FORM$3.8151-2.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018783+11.86%

Bitcoin’s supply–demand balance narrowed further last week as corporate treasuries captured a dominant share of new issuance.

Last week, two publicly traded firms, Strategy and Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, purchased more than $230 million worth of BTC.

According to their separate announcements, their combined acquisitions, totaling 2,091 BTC, represented about two-thirds, or 66%, of all coins produced by miners during the reporting period.

Strategy expands holdings despite S&P 500 snub

On Sept. 8, Strategy confirmed it had purchased 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million, translating into about 62% of all coins mined during the week.

Following this purchase, Strategy’s Bitcoin stash has climbed to 638,460 BTC, which is valued at $71.6 billion at current market prices. This equates to an unrealized profit of roughly 51.8% from the firm’s total investment of $47.17 billion.

The company disclosed in its Form 8-K filing that the latest purchase was funded through proceeds from its at-the-market equity program, which raised capital across Strife, Strike, and MSTR stock issuances. In 2025, Strategy has raised more than $19 billion for Bitcoin purchases.

Strategy Bitcoin Fundraise (Source: Strategy)

Meanwhile, famed short seller Jim Chanos pointed out that the firm’s Bitcoin fundraising is increasingly relying on its MSTR stock issuance rather than the preferred stock options to fund recent Bitcoin purchases.

For context, he noted that the firm raised 92% of its latest capital through common equity while selling just $16.8 million in preferred stock. The same trend was observed last week when the firm raised 90% of its Bitcoin purchase fund through MSTR.

Notably, the latest Bitcoin purchase comes days after Strategy failed to secure a place in the S&P 500 index. Instead, the index committee added Robinhood, AppLovin, and Emcor Group stocks to its list.

Metaplanet strengthens presence in Asia

While smaller in scale, Metaplanet’s latest buy reinforced its reputation as Asia’s counterpart to Strategy.

The Tokyo-listed firm acquired 136 BTC for $15.2 million at an average price of $111,666. That raised its year-to-date yield to 487% in 2025, emphasizing its aggressive accumulation strategy.

The company now holds 20,136 BTC, purchased for $2.08 billion at an average of $103,196. As of Sept. 8, that stash was worth roughly $2.26 billion, giving Metaplanet a 9.3% unrealized profit.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/strategy-and-metaplanet-scooped-up-66-of-newly-mined-bitcoin-last-week/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$18.319+17.15%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004331-2.12%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014155-0.88%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0907+0.88%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.00759+0.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002769+6.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000081+10.95%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week

Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?