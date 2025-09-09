Strategy Buys $217 Million More In Bitcoin After S&P 500 Snub

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:14

In brief

  • Strategy has purchased 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at $111,196 per coin, following Friday’s S&P 500 rejection.
  • The company now holds 638,460 BTC worth $71.5 billion, achieving “BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025” for shareholders.
  • Japan’s Metaplanet also bought 136 BTC for $15.2 million Monday, continuing the global corporate buying trend.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. announced Monday it acquired 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at an average price of $111,196 per Bitcoin, days after being passed over for S&P 500 inclusion.

The Virginia-based company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, now holds a massive 638,460 BTC worth approximately $71.5 billion at current prices, maintaining its spot as the world’s largest public corporate Bitcoin holder.

The purchase came just days after Strategy was snubbed from the S&P 500 index despite strong results in Q2, while Robinhood took the spot, with its stock jumping 7% as Strategy fell nearly 3% in after-hours trading on Friday.

QCP Capital noted in its latest report that Bitcoin’s ability to maintain levels above $110,000 “despite Strategy’s exclusion from the S&P500” demonstrates “resilience.”

Bitcoin is trading around $112,000, gaining 0.9% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Strategy’s latest purchase has delivered a “BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025” for shareholders,  according to its Form 8-K filing.

The company funded Monday’s purchase through its at-the-market offering programs, selling 591,606 common shares for $200.5 million in net proceeds alongside preferred stock sales totaling $16.9 million during the September 2-7 period.

The move follows similar acquisitions by other major corporate Bitcoin holders with Japan’s Metaplanet Inc. announcing Monday it purchased 136 BTC for $15.2 million, bringing its total holdings to 20,136 BTC.

Meanwhile, El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law by purchasing 21 BTC on Sunday, continuing its daily Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

“Bitcoin treasury companies have now accumulated over a million BTC and as they continue to buy and grow, it will provide a very strong buying base for the asset,” Pranav Agarwal, independent director at Jetking Infotrain India—the country’s first listed Bitcoin treasury company, previously told Decrypt.

Strategy’s stock (MSTR) closed today at $335.87 (+2.53%) and is trading lower in pre-market at around $329.20, according to Google Finance.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338437/strategy-buys-217-million-more-in-bitcoin-after-sp-500-snub

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

The post Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-fundamentals-collapse/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.137596+5.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017188+4.75%
Sign
SIGN$0.07679+1.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:31
Share
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.578+0.49%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01507+2.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

PANews reported on September 9th that Ant Digital Technologies , a subsidiary of Ant Group , has uploaded over 6 billion RMB (approximately US$ 8.4 billion) worth of energy infrastructure and data from 15 million new energy devices (such as wind power and photovoltaics) to the AntChain blockchain. The company has also secured financing for three clean energy projects through asset tokenization, raising approximately 300 million RMB in total. Future plans include tradable tokens on overseas decentralized exchanges, subject to regulatory approval. The company is also collaborating with Pharos Network and Hong Kong's Yunfeng Financial Group to explore blockchain-based physical assets.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13827+1.77%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.000032-5.88%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 08:46
Share

Trending News

More

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant