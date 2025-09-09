Strategy Buys $217 Million More In Bitcoin After S&P 500 Snub

In brief Strategy has purchased 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at $111,196 per coin, following Friday’s S&P 500 rejection.

The company now holds 638,460 BTC worth $71.5 billion, achieving “BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025” for shareholders.

Japan’s Metaplanet also bought 136 BTC for $15.2 million Monday, continuing the global corporate buying trend.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. announced Monday it acquired 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at an average price of $111,196 per Bitcoin, days after being passed over for S&P 500 inclusion.

The Virginia-based company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, now holds a massive 638,460 BTC worth approximately $71.5 billion at current prices, maintaining its spot as the world’s largest public corporate Bitcoin holder.

The purchase came just days after Strategy was snubbed from the S&P 500 index despite strong results in Q2, while Robinhood took the spot, with its stock jumping 7% as Strategy fell nearly 3% in after-hours trading on Friday.

QCP Capital noted in its latest report that Bitcoin’s ability to maintain levels above $110,000 “despite Strategy’s exclusion from the S&P500” demonstrates “resilience.”

Bitcoin is trading around $112,000, gaining 0.9% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Strategy’s latest purchase has delivered a “BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025” for shareholders, according to its Form 8-K filing.

The company funded Monday’s purchase through its at-the-market offering programs, selling 591,606 common shares for $200.5 million in net proceeds alongside preferred stock sales totaling $16.9 million during the September 2-7 period.

The move follows similar acquisitions by other major corporate Bitcoin holders with Japan’s Metaplanet Inc. announcing Monday it purchased 136 BTC for $15.2 million, bringing its total holdings to 20,136 BTC.

Meanwhile, El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law by purchasing 21 BTC on Sunday, continuing its daily Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

“Bitcoin treasury companies have now accumulated over a million BTC and as they continue to buy and grow, it will provide a very strong buying base for the asset,” Pranav Agarwal, independent director at Jetking Infotrain India—the country’s first listed Bitcoin treasury company, previously told Decrypt.

Strategy’s stock (MSTR) closed today at $335.87 (+2.53%) and is trading lower in pre-market at around $329.20, according to Google Finance.