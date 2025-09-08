Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings With $217 Million Bet, BTC Price Reacts

In a new update, Bitcoin BTC $112 635 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $2.24 T Vol. 24h: $34.12 B treasury firm Strategy Inc. has increased its total holdings to 638,460 BTC.

It recently announced a new acquisition, citing that it purchased an additional 1,955 BTC. The firm was faced with a setback from its rejection from the S&P 500, but its latest purchase suggests that it is unmoved by the turn of events.

Another Bitcoin Acquisition in the Bag

Strategy, or MicroStrategy as it was formerly known, has expanded its Bitcoin holdings with a new $271 million purchase.

Each BTC was bought at an average price of $111,196. The price of Bitcoin is currently $111,959.15, with a 0.74% increase within the last 24 hours.

At this rate, Strategy’s 638,460 BTC is valued at approximately $71.5 billion. The recent acquisition lifted the average Bitcoin purchase price for the company to $73,880 per Bitcoin.

Just before the announcement on Monday morning, the BTC price had risen from $110,500 to $112,200. Although it has now declined slightly to around $111,900 after the news broke.

In an 8-K filing submitted last week to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Strategy noted that it purchased 4,048 Bitcoin between August 26 and September 1, 2025.

In this case, the average price per Bitcoin was $110,981, bringing the total purchase to roughly 449.3 million.

The funds for this purchase came from at-the-market sales of Strategy’s Class A common stock, MSTR, perpetual Strike preferred stock, STRK, perpetual Strife preferred stock, STRF, and perpetual Stride preferred stock, STRD.

Though the company keeps selling its stock to raise funds, it has no plans to offload its Bitcoin holdings.

S&P 500 Rejects Strategy’s Inclusion, Saylor Reacts

On the flip side, Strategy was rejected from joining the S&P 500 Index on September 5, sparking some reactions from the broader cryptocurrency community.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) was added to the index, instead of the Michael Saylor-led business intelligence software firm, to replace Caesars Entertainment.

Judging by Strategy’s stronger performance and financial activities, market observers questioned the addition of Robinhood in its place. Several investors think there may be some problems or bias with the criteria and rationale behind the S&P 500 index selection process.

Instead of getting upset, Saylor bragged about how MSTR shares have long outranked the S&P 500. He shared infographics to substantiate his claims, citing that Strategy’s adoption of a strong Bitcoin reserve has been instrumental to the growth of its share.

MSTR has even outpaced Bitcoin over the years. While MSTR has risen 92%, the S&P 500 is up just 14%, and Bitcoin shows a 55% annualized growth based on the “Bitcoin Standard Era Return.”

