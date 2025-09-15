Strategy fills up on Bitcoin: 525 BTC in one week, purchases financed with preferred perpetual

New blitz on the Bitcoin treasury: Strategy has increased by 525 BTC for approximately 60.2 million dollars, as revealed by the recent SEC 8‑K filing.
In this context, the total reserves reach 638,985 BTC (indicative value of about 73.4 billion dollars, based on the spot price calculated according to CoinMarketCap), confirming a long-term strategy supported by preferred perpetual and ATM programs.
According to data collected from SEC filings and financial reports, the 8-K confirms the operation indicated for the period September 8-14, 2024; our monitoring of official documents and corporate treasury trackers confirms the temporal consistency of the operation.
Industry analysts also note that corporate adoption of BTC continues to grow, in line with trends highlighted by market publications and reports such as Reuters and the 2024 Chainalysis report, which contextualize the increased corporate propensity to allocate digital reserves.
The latest tranche, executed between September 8 and 14, 2024, shows an average purchase price of 114,562 dollars per BTC and a total value close to 60.2 million dollars, as reported by The Block. That said, here is the updated picture according to the filing:
Value estimates are tied to the spot price of bitcoin at the time of calculation; consequently, the figures for “value” and “capital gains” remain variable and sensitive to intraday movements and accounting adjustments.
The new batch was financed with the proceeds from at-the-market (ATM) sales of various series of preferred perpetual shares: STRK, STRF, STRD, and STRC. In fact, the declared ATM programs are structured as follows:
In other words, Strategy continues to leverage hybrid capital to accumulate BTC, mitigating the pressure on maturing debt and preserving financial flexibility. For those seeking insights into the ATM mechanism, our dedicated ATM guide (explanation) is available.
The company has also updated the fundraising target of the “42/42” plan to 84 billion dollars with a horizon set for 2027, expanding the previous plan from 42 billion and confirming the shift to a progressive scaling approach in digital reserves.
Bitcoin is increasingly considered by numerous companies as an alternative store of value and a tool for diversification of liquidity.
In contexts characterized by inflation or compressed real yields, the choice aims to protect purchasing power, while involving greater accounting volatility and more stringent disclosure requirements. For practical aspects of custody and compliance, please refer to our page on regulated custody services.
With over 638,000 BTC in treasury, Strategy consolidates its role among the largest corporate holders of bitcoin. The operation could affect the available liquidity and fuel the debate on the impact of large BTC reserves on the price, stock indices, and market valuation multiples.
The company indicates a market capitalization around 94 billion dollars and an mNAV ratio of approximately 1.29x – values that reflect the ratio between the market price of the shares and the net asset value of the treasury in bitcoin.
It should be noted that there are no scheduled debt payments before 2028 and, in the absence of new issuances, the combination of cost of capital, BTC price, and dividends on the preferred remains the main driver of the risk/return profile. For a definition of the mNAV multiple, consult our mNAV glossary.
The purchase of 525 BTC continues Strategy’s accumulation line through the use of preferred perpetual and ATM programs.
That said, in a context of increasing corporate adoption of Bitcoin, choices related to hybrid capital, dividend profile, and risk management remain key elements for understanding valuations, governance, and market impact.