Strategy increased its holdings by 850 BTC for a total of $99.7 million

PANews reported on September 22nd that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) disclosed that it had increased its holdings of 850 BTC at a price of approximately $99.7 million, or approximately $117,344 per Bitcoin, and had achieved a 26.0% BTC return so far in 2025. As of September 21st, 2025, the company held 639,835 BTC at a price of approximately $73,971 per Bitcoin, or approximately $47.33 billion.

