Strategy Investors Pull Back Class Action Suit Over Bitcoin Accounting Revision – Details

Investors in the prominent Bitcoin treasury company Strategy Inc. have withdrawn a proposed class action lawsuit that accused the company and its executives of misleading shareholders about the risks tied to its Bitcoin-focused investment approach and a recent accounting rule change.
Bitcoinist has reported that plaintiffs led by Anas Hamza filed a class action suit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, against Strategy Inc., co-founder Michael J. Saylor, Chief Executive Officer Phong Le, and Chief Financial Officer Andrew Kang as defendants. The case filed by Pomerantz LLP claimed violations of federal securities laws, specifically Section 10(b) with Rule 10b-5 thereunder, and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, the complaint claimed that Strategy downplayed the financial risks of its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy while also failing to share proper information on the expected profitability of this crypto investment. The lawsuit also argued that executives failed to adequately disclose the potential impact of adopting Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2023-08, which requires companies to mark crypto assets at fair market value and report fluctuations directly in earnings.
Interestingly, in a Bloomberg Law report on Friday, the lead plaintiffs and a shareholder have now voluntarily dismissed their claims against Strategy Inc. and its executives in a joint agreement. Notably, the dismissal applies with prejudice to the named plaintiffs, i.e., meaning they cannot refile the same claims, though this law does not extend to potential absent class members.
The lawsuit, covering a class period from April 30, 2024, to April 4, 2025, had sought unspecified damages, legal fees, and other relief. However, the plaintiffs’ decision to step back brings the case to a close without a trial or settlement. In earlier filings, Strategy stated it intended to “vigorously defend” itself against the allegations and maintained that its disclosures about Bitcoin-related risks and accounting practices were accurate and complete.
With the voluntary dismissal, the company avoids what could have been a prolonged legal battle for the leading Bitcoin treasury holder. Strategy had recently made another Bitcoin bulk financing through another stock sale. The Saylor-led company reportedly issued shares worth $359 million in new shares, using the proceeds from which to buy 3,081.
At the time of writing, Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings stand at 632,457 and are valued at around $68.5 billion. Meanwhile, MSTR trades at $334.41, a price loss of 4.43% and 10.23%, in the last one and five days, respectively.