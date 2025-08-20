Strategy loyalists sell MSTR, say Michael Saylor lied about dilution

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:45
Threshold
T$0,0158-%3,83
Bitcoin
BTC$113.253,24-%2,58
Moonveil
MORE$0,10013-%1,70
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
CATCH
CATCH$0,032-%12,80

One of the top Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) influencers has sold his position and called founder Michael Saylor a liar.

Josh Mandell, who has over 140,000 followers on X and is frequently praised in subreddits like r/MSTR as a key voice on the company, went viral today after claiming that Strategy executives have reneged on solemn forward guidance.

As previously reported by Protos, Saylor decided to modify slide 96 of the company’s July 31 earnings presentation. Critically, he changed the company’s guidance to not dilute common (MSTR) shareholders while MSTR trades at a multiple-to-Net Asset Value (mNAV) between 1x and 2.5x.

Yesterday morning, Saylor added a third, catch-all exception beyond servicing interest and dividend payments.

According to the new slide, Strategy may now dilute MSTR between a 1x and 2.5x mNAV “when otherwise deemed advantageous to the company.”

MNAV is the extra value that investors place on Strategy’s enterprise value above its bitcoin (BTC) holdings. As of publication time, its Enterprise Value is 1.55x the value of its $71.4 billion worth of BTC.

Albeit impressive, that premium has halved since November 20, 2024. 

As months have passed, loyalists like Mandell became fed up with the lengthy decline and the downside decoupling of MSTR from the price of BTC.

Read more: MicroStrategy abandons MSTR dilution promise after mNAV drop

They’re saying Michael Saylor lied

According to Mandell, Saylor lied by saying he wasn’t going to dilute MSTR between 1 to 2.5x except to service interest and dividend payments, and then reneged on that guidance yesterday.

Mandell initially gained fame by predicting that the price of BTC would rally to $84,000 on a precise day — March 14, 2025 — which it duly did.

He continued to gain prominence after buying and commenting on MSTR, the world’s most popular BTC treasury stock.

Other loyalists have resigned in the wake of Saylor’s about-face. “Spot on Josh — It pains me to agree with you!” said X Spaces influencer Darkside.

Parrot Capital amplified his view of Saylor’s alleged dishonesty.

Similar posts about the alleged lie gained tens of thousands of impressions. A reverse chronological search on X for posts about “saylor” and conjugations of the verb “to lie” return dozens of posts within the past 24 hours.

These allegations about lying echo other disappointments about the company.

One Strategy employee on Glassdoor called the work experience “extremely disappointing” while another account executive called it “demoralizing.”

Meanwhile, insiders have been dumping millions of dollars’ worth of stock.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/strategy-loyalists-sell-mstr-say-michael-saylor-lied-about-dilution/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0,00002154-%4,69
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00029-%42,00
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02578-%4,55
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01917-%3,42
Moonveil
MORE$0,10023-%1,60
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$176,82-%3,32
Capverse
CAP$0,0642-%0,44
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0,272429-%0,31
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022