Strategy may become the first Bitcoin-focused company in the S&P 500

PANews reported on September 4th that Bloomberg reported that Strategy Inc. (formerly MicroStrategy ) has met the S&P 500 's liquidity and market capitalization criteria due to its approximately $ 70 billion in Bitcoin holdings and $ 14 billion in quarterly unrealized profits. If included, approximately 500,000 shares would be available to passive funds, representing a market capitalization of approximately $ 16 billion. The S&P 500 committee still needs to consider volatility and sector balance. Strategy has already been included in the Nasdaq 100 , and inclusion in the S&P 500 could bring greater institutional recognition.

