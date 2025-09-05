Strategy Meets Requirements for S&P 500 Inclusion, Awaits Committee Decision

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/05 18:18
Capverse
CAP$0.13284+92.82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.212+1.93%
MetYa
MET$0.2368-1.45%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06417+10.01%

TLDR

  • Strategy has met all technical requirements for S&P 500 inclusion with $92 billion market cap and positive earnings
  • Despite meeting criteria, final approval requires S&P US Index Committee’s vote based on “holistic” assessment
  • High stock volatility (96% in 30-day price swings) could present a challenge for committee approval
  • Strategy would join Coinbase and Block as only the third crypto-related company in the S&P 500
  • Final rebalancing announcement expected on September 5, with changes effective from September 19

Michael Saylor’s Strategy corporation is on the verge of potentially joining the S&P 500 stock market index, according to recent reports from market analysts. The company, which holds more Bitcoin than any other public company, has already met the technical requirements for inclusion in this key benchmark of America’s largest corporations.

Market analyst Jeff Walton has forecast a 91% chance that Strategy will join the index as the company now meets all standard requirements. According to Nasdaq data, Strategy has trading volumes of several million shares daily and a market capitalization exceeding $92 billion at the time of writing.

The company has also reported positive generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income over the last four quarters totaling more than $5.3 billion. These metrics put Strategy well above the minimum thresholds required for S&P 500 consideration.

Strategy is already listed on the Nasdaq 100, which tracks the 100 largest companies by market capitalization on the tech-focused Nasdaq exchange. This existing inclusion in a major index strengthens its case for S&P 500 membership.

Source: Yahoo FinanceSource: Yahoo Finance

The Final Hurdle: Committee Approval

Despite meeting all technical criteria, Strategy still faces one major obstacle: approval from the US Index Committee. This committee, consisting of 10 voting members each with equal voting rights, makes decisions based on a simple majority vote.

The committee takes what it describes as a “holistic” view of prospective candidates. This means that even companies meeting all numerical requirements can still be denied inclusion based on other factors.

According to S&P Global methodology, companies must have a market capitalization of at least $22.7 billion. They need a liquidity ratio of 0.75 or more, calculated as annual trading volume divided by market capitalization.

Companies must also show a trading volume of at least 250,000 shares per month. The sum of a company’s net income over the last four quarters must be positive, with the most recent quarter showing a profit.

Strategy easily clears these bars, but could face challenges due to its business model. As the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy currently holds 636,505 BTC in its corporate treasury, according to BitcoinTreasuries.

One potential concern for the committee could be the sustainability of Strategy’s crypto treasury model. Another issue might be the company’s high stock volatility, with 30-day price swings averaging 96%.

Impact on Crypto Markets

If approved, Strategy would be only the third crypto-related company to join the S&P 500. Coinbase became the first crypto company included in the index in May 2025, followed by Block, Jack Dorsey’s technology company, which joined in July.

Companies featured in the S&P 500 index attract passive investment flows as index funds must purchase their shares. For crypto companies, this can indirectly boost crypto markets while further connecting digital assets to traditional financial systems.

The S&P 500 is rebalanced quarterly to reflect changes in market capitalization and other factors. It represents the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the United States and serves as a key benchmark for the overall U.S. stock market.

Bloomberg News reported that Strategy has “in theory, secured profitability that meets the current S&P 500 rules for index inclusion.” The report also noted that Strategy was already included on a list of 26 candidates for regular rebalancing recently selected by U.S. financial services firm Stephens.

The final decision on Strategy’s inclusion is expected soon. According to reports, the S&P Dow Jones Indices committee plans to announce the results of their regular rebalancing on September 5, with any changes taking effect from September 19.

Strategy’s potential inclusion reflects the growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency-related businesses. As Bloomberg News noted, Coinbase’s recent addition to the index “is a sign that the influence of the cryptocurrency industry is growing.”

The post Strategy Meets Requirements for S&P 500 Inclusion, Awaits Committee Decision appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4195-0.11%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01859+1.52%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00244-12.57%
ERA
ERA$0.711+0.73%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00412-33.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.0469+2.44%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.000000098-0.35%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02435+1.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share

Trending News

More

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Tether Expands into Gold Industry