Strategy (MSTR) Raises STRC Dividend to 10% to Boost Demand for the Preferred Stock

Strategy (MSTR), the bitcoin BTC$112,278.94 treasury company that has sold tranches of preferred stock to raise money to buy more of the largest cryptocurrency, increased the dividend on its STRC offering to attract more investors and push the price toward its $100 target.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company increased the payout by 1 percentage point to an annualized 10%, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said in a Tuesday post on X. Reflecting the increase, the monthly dividend for September will be $0.8333 per share.

In addition, the company said it bought another 4,048 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 636,505 BTC.

Since its July 30 debut, STRC has risen about 8% and is trading near $97, just below its $100 target price. Once STRC reaches that level, it achieves Strategy’s par value target, reinforcing the price stability central to its design as a high-yield, low-volatility investment. The effective yield — the dividend divided by STRC’s market price — is currently 10.3%.

The payout is underpinned by a 5-to-1 bitcoin overcollateralization: For every $1 of dividend promised on an STRC share, there is roughly $5 worth of bitcoin held in reserve to back it.

The $100 price target is crucial to Strategy’s at-the-money (ATM) issuance program. If STRC trades below that level, the company cannot issue more shares through the ATM to bulk up its bitcoin holdings.

The company also declared quarterly cash dividends of $3.0556 per share for STRD, $2.50 per share for STRF, $2.00 per share for STRK. All dividends are payable on Sept. 30 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15.