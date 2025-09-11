Strategy shareholders withdraw crypto accounting lawsuit against board

PANews reported on September 11th, according to Bloomberg Law , that shareholders of Strategy Inc. have voluntarily withdrawn a derivative lawsuit against the company's current and former directors and executives, alleging that management allowed a company calling itself "Bitcoin Vault" to understate the impact of a change in cryptocurrency accounting standards. Judge Anthony J. Trenga of the Eastern District of the United States has signed a joint dismissal agreement between the parties, allowing the lawsuit to be refiled at a later date. Previously, similar charges against Strategy Inc. and its executive chairman and other executives were also dismissed.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.