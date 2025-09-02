Strategy Spends $450 Million to Acquire Additional 4,048 BTC

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/02 20:32
Bitcoin
BTC$111,136.74+2.03%

Michael Saylor’s business intelligence giant has resumed its bitcoin accumulation spree by spending just under $450 million to acquire 4,048 BTC at an average price of $110,981.

The company’s gigantic stash has risen to 636,505 BTC. The firm has spent almost $47 billion to build its holdings, which are now worth roughly $70 billion, given bitcoin’s price of just under $110,000.

Saylor announced the purchase today, on Tuesday, instead of yesterday due to the national holiday (Labor Day) on September 1. This didn’t stop Metaplanet from outlining its latest BTC acquisition yesterday when the Japanese-based company added 1,009 BTC bought for $112 million to its stash, which is now up to 20,000 BTC.

The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency also saw some demand from one of the companies that has recently built a massive Ethereum fortune. SharpLink announced that it had bought 39,008 ETH at an average price of $4,531, which has pushed its entire stash to 837,230 ETH, valued at $3.6 billion.

The post Strategy Spends $450 Million to Acquire Additional 4,048 BTC appeared first on CryptoPotato.

