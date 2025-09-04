Strategy’s Bitcoin Treasury Puts Fed’s Approach Under Spotlight

Rochard argues that MicroStrategy’s approach resembles “full reserve banking,” where corporate reserves are entirely backed by Bitcoin. With 636,505 BTC on its books and dividends on preferred shares recently raised to 10%, the company’s treasury has grown more than 580% in value. By comparison, he says the Fed’s fractional reserve system — which pays around 4.5% on bank reserves — looks outdated and underwhelming.

In a post on X, Rochard put it bluntly: Saylor’s Bitcoin bet is yielding better results than Jerome Powell’s policies, and the Fed should be considering Bitcoin on its own balance sheet.

Powell Says No

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has dismissed such proposals outright. He maintains that the law prevents the central bank from holding BTC and signaled no intention to push for changes. His focus is instead on the upcoming September meeting, where traders overwhelmingly expect a rate cut despite inflation running above the Fed’s target.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin Crash Alert: Strategist Warns of $10K Meltdown

Volatile Times for Bitcoin

The debate comes during a turbulent stretch for crypto markets. Bitcoin slipped sharply in August after a whale sold 24,000 BTC worth $2.7 billion, though prices have since steadied around $111,500. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has pushed deregulation measures and floated the idea of creating a U.S. Bitcoin strategic reserve — a plan that could clash with the Fed’s cautious stance.

Rochard insists that treasuries like MicroStrategy’s show how Bitcoin can deliver transparency, yield, and stability in ways central banks cannot. Whether policymakers agree is another matter — but the comparison highlights the growing tension between traditional monetary tools and crypto-driven strategies.

