Strategy’s Michael Saylor Breaks Into Bloomberg’s Billionaire Rankings

MicroStrategy (now Strategy) co-founder Michael Saylor has made his first entry on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the list with an estimated net worth of $7.37 billion and taking the 491st spot.

Reports have disclosed that his wealth rose by about $1 billion since the start of 2025, a gain of nearly 16% year-to-date.

Strategy Holdings Drive Wealth

According to Bloomberg’s breakdown, roughly $6.70 billion of Saylor’s reported net worth is tied to his equity in Strategy, while about $650 million is held in cash. That split leaves the bulk of his public wealth exposed to the market value of the company’s stock and, by extension, the company’s Bitcoin reserves.

Different Counts For Bitcoin Hoard

Different outlets list different totals for Strategy’s BTC stash. Some reports cite about 580,000 BTC held as of May 2025, while others report figures above 630,000 BTC or near 660,000 BTC depending on timing and source.

The range reflects ongoing purchases and the lag in public filings, which mean the company’s Bitcoin tally can look different from story to story.

Saylor’s Fortune Moves With Markets

Bloomberg’s live index shows short-term swings in Saylor’s number: his net worth rose by about $167 million in a single recent update, underscoring how quickly the headline figure can change when Strategy shares or Bitcoin move.

Based on reports, the sharp moves this year were driven by a rise in Strategy’s share price and Bitcoin’s run toward higher levels.

From Dot-Com Highs To A Bitcoin Bet

Saylor’s path to the list traces back to earlier highs and setbacks in the dot-com era and a major strategy shift beginning in 2020, when Strategy began buying Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

The change in company focus is what analysts and commentators point to now when they link most of his public net worth to the firm’s holdings rather than to cash or other assets.

Index Entry Joins Crypto Titans

Based on reports, Saylor’s arrival on the Bloomberg list places him among other tech and crypto-linked billionaires who have seen fortunes tied to digital assets or crypto firms.

His entry follows a year in which several public companies and their leaders have gained or lost ground in step with Bitcoin’s swings.

For now, Saylor’s rank on the list is a snapshot — a number that can rise or fall quickly. Investors and observers will watch Strategy’s filings and Bitcoin’s price for the clearest clues about where his net worth might head next.

Featured image from Sky History, chart from TradingView