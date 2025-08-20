Strategy’s Move Raises Bitcoin Purchase Funds via Share Issuance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 17:36
Key Points:
  • Strategy enables share issuance under lower mNAV for Bitcoin funding.
  • MSTR stocks fell sharply post-announcement due to dilution risks.
  • Investor reactions mixed; BTC purchases continue despite stock drop.

Strategy (MSTR) announced a policy shift to lower the threshold for additional share issuance on August 20, aiming to finance further Bitcoin acquisitions amid declining stock prices.

Magacoin Fiancne

This decision signals Strategy’s continued commitment to Bitcoin investment, impacting MSTR’s stock value and generating mixed responses from investors amid a broader crypto market downturn.

Strategy Alters Share Issuance for Bitcoin Buying

The announcement from Strategy signaled a major policy change, allowing the firm to issue additional shares to fund Bitcoin purchases when its net asset value falls below 2.5 times. Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman, confirmed this strategy evolution on social media, highlighting a shift from a more conservative stance. Strategy’s update impacts both its financial structure and broader Bitcoin market dynamics.

MSTR stock experienced a sharp decline, losing over 7% in value post-announcement. This move raised concerns over potential dilution risks among investors, although it aims to create cheaper capital for Bitcoin purchases. Market analysts highlight the potential impact on Bitcoin’s liquidity and perception, given the company’s significant BTC holdings.

Investor reactions remain mixed, with some expressing alarm over dilution risks while Bitcoin proponents commend the perseverance in BTC acquisitions. Key figures within the crypto community, such as Michael Saylor, have reinforced the purpose through public statements, asserting the strategy’s potential benefits.

MSTR Stock and Bitcoin Volatility Continue

Did you know? Strategy’s recent policy adjustment mirrors its prior dilutive moves during Bitcoin accumulation phases, despite past criticism.

Bitcoin currently trades at $113,890.26, amid a market cap of formatNumber(2267431456331.81, 2). Market dominance stands at 58.93%. Over the past 24 hours, BTC fell by 1.21%. The maximum supply is 21 million. Data from CoinMarketCap shows continued fluctuations, indicating ongoing volatility with a 3.17% gain over 90 days.

bitcoin-daily-chart-2872

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:04 UTC on August 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from the Coincu research team suggest that this approach might increase pressure on MSTR’s stock in the short term but highlights the potential for long-term value through heightened BTC backing. Using historical trends, the strategy could provoke broader adoption of similar Treasury management tactics. The continued BTC purchases reinforce its role as a corporate treasury asset despite immediate market repercussions.

Source: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/strategy-bitcoin-share-issuance/

