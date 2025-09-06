Strategy’s Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection

Michael Saylor, the renowned Bitcoin advocate and the co-founder of the Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, has issued a tweet showing his reaction to the rejection of his company from being included in the S&P 500 index.

He has posted data that shows that the only thing Strategy needs to be part of S&P 500 is merely a formal recognition, basically, since MSTR has already left SPY lying in the dust in terms of market performance.

Saylor reacts to Strategy’s stunning SPY rejection

On Friday, September 5, the official decision was made on whether or not to add Strategy to the S&P 500 index. The decision was negative, while another large company, also directly related to crypto, but through trading and investment, was included in it – the Robinhood platform, which allows retail users to invest in both traditional stocks and crypto, as well as crypto-related products.

Saylot reacted to this decision by posting a tweet with an infographic showing that MSTR has long left the S&P 500 (SPY) behind thanks to its Bitcoin strategy. What is even more curious and notable – the infographic shows that MSTR has outperformed Bitcoin itself, too. MSTR shows a 92% surge on the chart, while SPY lags with a 14% increase, and Bitcoin shows a 55% annualized growth in terms of “Bitcoin Standard Era Return.”

As the rejection from the S&P 500 inclusion news made its way into the news reports, MSTR immediately dropped 2%. However, the official X account of the company tweeted that despite this unfortunate event, Strategy will certainly maintain its course and will not be deterred from the Bitcoin path.