Stripe and Paradigm launch “Tempo”: the blockchain for payments in stablecoin

After a joint incubation, Stripe and Paradigm present Tempo, a new layer‑1 focused on real payments in stablecoin: the declared objective is to reduce latency and costs, enable 24/7 operations, and bring B2B and retail flows on‑chain with standards closer to everyday use.
According to the data collected by our payment infrastructure analysis team, the reduction of latency and the predictability of fees are among the variables most often cited by companies evaluating on‑chain adoption. Industry analysts also note that projects with similar objectives demonstrate how finality in seconds and integration with legacy systems are prerequisites for use cases such as payroll and B2B.
The initiative was made public on September 4, 2025, and covered by international outlets such as Fortune and CoinDesk. Tempo is established as a specialized infrastructure for payments in stablecoin, with use cases including international payments, payroll, remittances, and corporate settlements. It should be noted that the initial scope focuses on concrete and repeatable scenarios, not on trading functions.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Introducing <a href=”https://twitter.com/tempo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@tempo</a><br><br>A payments-first blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm</p>— Matt Huang (@matthuang) <a href=”https://twitter.com/matthuang/status/1963633379284587017?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 4, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>
Cross-border payments remain fragmented and slow, especially outside domestic networks. Tempo tries to bridge the gap between crypto scalability and real payment requirements (quick finality, reconciliation, interoperability with existing systems), proposing a chain with a priority on operational stability rather than trading. That said, the actual maturity will depend on production resilience.
Tempo is designed as a layer‑1 focused on payments, compatible with widespread standards and tools to simplify integration with wallets, gateways, and legacy systems. In fact, the goal is not to replace existing networks, but to offer a dedicated rail that reduces congestion, latency, and costs encountered on generic chains. In this context, the emphasis is on step‑by‑step integration.
In the public material, contributions from Anthropic, Deutsche Bank, OpenAI, Revolut, Shopify, Visa, and others are mentioned. Currently, the roles are indicated as design input and feedback for enterprise adoption and the integration of on‑chain financial interfaces; operational tasks or binding commercial agreements have not yet been detailed. In this context, the involvement seems oriented towards the requirements definition phase.
Official communications outline the launch of a new dedicated company, incubated by Stripe and Paradigm, with a team focused on performance, security, and compliance. Journalistic reconstructions published between August and September 2025 indicated that the project was in stealth mode and that the initial team might be small (reports indicated a number around 5 people in the early stages). Recently, a summary of the main operational guidelines was provided. That said, the framework remains in evolution.
A European SME pays 200 foreign suppliers every month, with an average ticket of €1,000. Today it faces an average settlement time of T+2 days and total fees of 2–3% including exchange rates, expenses, and brokerage. In this scenario, operational friction weighs on cash flow and margins.
Note: indicative numbers for illustrative purposes; actual values will depend on official metrics and agreements with stablecoin issuers.
The sustainability of the model depends on compliance, transparency, and governance. Clarifications are needed on licenses in various markets, management of tokenized deposit reserves, KYC/AML standards, audits, and dispute resolution methods. Without these elements, enterprise adoption could remain confined to limited pilot projects. Yet, a clear regulatory framework is often the catalyst for scaling.
No. It is proposed as a complementary infrastructure to traditional circuits for specific payment flows.
No criteria or enrollment windows have been published. The official contacts indicated by the promoters will be activated during the testing phases with selected partners.
A list has not been released. Support will depend on agreements with issuers and local regulatory requirements.
If the missing pieces — metrics, governance, and compliance — are clarified, Tempo could serve as a bridge between crypto infrastructures and everyday payments, accelerating use cases such as B2B, remittances, and payroll. Otherwise, the project risks remaining confined to a proof-of-concept without scale. That said, the trajectory will depend on the test results and regulatory alignment.