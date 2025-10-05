Stripe Processes Over $100 Million in USDC Across Polygon and Ethereum

TLDR

Stripe processed $100 million in USDC transfers across three blockchains.

Polygon led with $51 million in USDC transfers, surpassing Ethereum.

Stripe’s USDC transfers reached $17 million in September 2025 alone.

PayPal and other firms are also exploring stablecoin integrations in 2025.

Stripe has reached a significant milestone in its digital payment services, with USDC stablecoin transfers surpassing $100 million across multiple blockchain networks. In September 2025 alone, the fintech giant processed over $17 million in transfers via Polygon, Ethereum, and Base. This achievement marks an important step for Stripe as it continues to expand its blockchain payment solutions for businesses worldwide.

Stripe’s Global Financial Accounts Service Achieves Milestone

Stripe’s Global Financial Accounts service has processed over $100 million in USDC transfers, cementing its position in the digital payments space. The transfers were made across three blockchains: Polygon, Ethereum, and Base. Notably, Polygon has emerged as the leader in transaction volume, surpassing Ethereum for the first time in May 2025.

The latest data shared by cryptocurrency researcher Alex Obchakevich revealed that in September 2025, Stripe transmitted $17 million in USDC. Of this total, Polygon handled $51 million, Ethereum processed $48 million, and Base contributed $3 million. The significant role of these blockchain platforms reflects their growing adoption for financial transactions.

Stripe’s increasing use of stablecoins like USDC highlights a broader trend among major fintech companies embracing blockchain for cross-border payments. The platform’s integration with these technologies aims to improve transaction efficiency and scalability, positioning Stripe as a key player in the expanding digital payment sector.

Blockchain Adoption Gains Momentum in Corporate Payments

The integration of stablecoins in traditional payment systems has gained considerable traction in recent months. Corporations are increasingly turning to blockchain solutions for their payment processes. Stripe’s recent achievement is a testament to this shift, with more companies adopting stablecoins to streamline their operations.

Alex Obchakevich noted that while stablecoins offer notable benefits, including faster and cheaper cross-border payments, they also face challenges in terms of regulatory oversight and technical integration. Despite these hurdles, companies like Stripe are continuing to push forward with blockchain-based payment solutions, underscoring the growing influence of digital currencies in traditional financial services.

With its reach across over 100 countries, Stripe is well-positioned to influence the wider adoption of stablecoins in business transactions. The use of stablecoins allows for real-time, transparent transactions that provide more flexibility and lower fees compared to traditional payment methods.

PayPal and Other Corporations Explore Stablecoins

Stripe’s recent success in USDC transfers aligns with a broader trend of Web2 payment platforms exploring stablecoins. Last week, PayPal introduced incentives for its PYUSD stablecoin, following Stripe’s lead in embracing blockchain for cross-border transactions. The rise of such corporate integrations signals a larger movement towards incorporating digital currencies into established payment systems.

In addition to PayPal’s PYUSD, Ripple has also been promoting the integration of stablecoins in financial systems. Ripple President Monica Long highlighted this trend as one of the most notable developments for 2025. Such partnerships are not only focused on enhancing payment systems but also demonstrate the evolving landscape of digital finance.

While many of these integrations are still navigating technical and regulatory hurdles, the interest from major players suggests that stablecoins are here to stay in the global payments ecosystem. The trend toward blockchain-based payments is likely to continue growing as businesses look for more efficient ways to manage financial transactions across borders.

The Growing Role of Stablecoins in the Financial Sector

Stablecoins like USDC are becoming increasingly important in the digital finance landscape. According to recent data, the aggregate supply of stablecoins stands at $310 billion as of October 2025. This growth highlights the increasing demand for these digital assets as a stable store of value and a medium for fast, cost-effective transactions.

For businesses like Stripe, the ability to transfer USDC across multiple blockchains is a critical component in enhancing their global payment infrastructure. By utilizing networks like Polygon and Ethereum, Stripe is able to process transactions more efficiently, reducing the reliance on traditional financial intermediaries.

As stablecoins continue to gain adoption, they could transform not just payment systems but also the way businesses manage cross-border transactions. The growing interest from corporations in these digital assets indicates that the future of finance is likely to be heavily influenced by blockchain technology and stablecoins.

